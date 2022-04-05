Upper Big Branch Mine Remembrance Ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 12:00noon in the Miners Memorial Garden near Shoemaker Square adjacent to the Raleigh County Courthouse on Main St. in downtown Beckley, West Virginia.

Beckley, WV – The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010 roughly 1,000 feet (300 m) underground in Raleigh County, West Virginia at the Upper Big Branch coal mine located in Montcoal. Twenty-nine out of thirty-one miners at the site were killed. The coal dust explosion occurred at 3:27 pm. The accident was the worst in the United States since 1970.



The UBB Remembrance has been spearheaded by Delegate Mick Bates, Raleigh County, since 2011 in collaboration with the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission, The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Raleigh County and City of Beckley First Responders.



This year marks the 12th anniversary of the disaster.