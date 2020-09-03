The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included Air Tractor’s AT-802 crop duster ‘Longsword’ configuration
source
The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included Air Tractor’s AT-802 crop duster ‘Longsword’ configuration
Recent Articles
Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
US Air Force reveals powerful light attack experiment
The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included...
Pelosi trolled by pro-Trumpers with video from California district: ‘Nancy Pelosi does not want you to see this’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “does not want you to see this,” the Students For Trump organization claims in a new video recorded Wednesday...
2 Virginia voters suing to remove Kanye West from 2020 presidential ballot in state
Two Virginia voters are suing to remove rap artist Kaye West from their state's 2020 presidential ballot, alleging they were tricked into supporting his campaign.In a...
Related Stories
News
Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
Money
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
News
Pelosi trolled by pro-Trumpers with video from California district: ‘Nancy Pelosi does not want you to see this’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “does not want you to see this,” the Students For Trump organization claims in a new video recorded Wednesday...
News
2 Virginia voters suing to remove Kanye West from 2020 presidential ballot in state
Two Virginia voters are suing to remove rap artist Kaye West from their state's 2020 presidential ballot, alleging they were tricked into supporting his campaign.In a...
News
Smith & von Spakovsky: Court wrong to block Justice Department from dropping charges against Michael Flynn
The decision this week by the full U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia overriding a three-judge panel’s ruling that...
News
Georgia absentee ballots never arrived in mail, hundreds of voters say: report
Nearly 3,000 voters in Georgia have filed complaints with voting officials, claiming they never received absentee ballots for the state’s Aug. 11 primary...