US on high alert for North Korea ‘Christmas surprise’ as Bolton slams Trump

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday …

US on high alert for possible ‘Christmas gift’ missile from North Korea

U.S. officials are on high alert for signs of a possible missile launch from North Korea in the coming days that officials have referred to as a “Christmas gift.”

A significant launch or nuclear test would raise the end of North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on missile launches and tests. It would also be a major blow to one of President Trump’s major foreign policy goals to get North Korea back to the negotiating table to eliminate its nuclear weapons.

Amid the heightened tension, John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, in an interview with Axios, criticized his old boss over the administration’s misguided “rhetorical policy” toward North Korea along with its failure to exert “maximum pressure” during the high-stakes nuclear talks.

Earlier this month, the North conducted what U.S. officials say was an engine test. Experts believe it may have involved an engine for a long-range missile. It warned of a possible “Christmas gift,” saying the Trump administration was running out of time on nuclear negotiations. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump administration believes Pelosi ‘will yield’ on impeachment tactics

The Trump administration indicated Sunday that it is not very worried about what they believe is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political gamesmanship and that she will ultimately have to pass on the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial.

“I think her position is really untenable,” Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told “Fox News Sunday.”

“She will yield, there’s no way she can hold this position,” he later predicted.

Pelosi and most of the other Democrats in the House approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump last week for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, yet they have sat on those articles instead of delivering them to the Senate for a trial. Pelosi has claimed that she is waiting for the Republican-controlled Senate to set the process for the trial before she appoints impeachment managers.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pushes for the ability to issue subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents. Click here for more.

The Force not as strong in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ opening weekend box office

The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale couldn’t match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films.

“The Rise of Skywalker” came in with worse reviews than any “Star Wars” movie except for 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” which famously heralded the debut of Jar Jar Binks. “The Rise of Skywalker” has a 57 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, too, were relatively lukewarm to the movie, giving it a B+ CinemaScore.

That response may have muted what could have been a record-setting weekend. While Disney had cautiously estimated about a $165 million opening, analysts had pegged “The Rise of Skywalker” for around $200 million.

“The Rise of Skywalker” pulled in $374 million worldwide, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film was especially lackluster in China, as all “Star Wars” films have been. It grossed $12.1 million there. Click here for more.

MAKING HEADLINES:

American service member killed in action in Afghanistan.

Nearly 200 evangelical leaders condemned Christianity Today editorial on Trump.

Person of interest ID’d in fatal stabbing of NFL player CJ Beathard’s brother and 21-year-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Bill Cosby’s publicist calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ after ‘SNL’ jab.

Seattle sees its darkest day in recorded history: report.

ICYMI: South Carolina Democrat facing backlash after Army, Navy personnel cleared of ‘white power’ hand-signal allegations.

Teen severely brain-damaged after breast implant surgery gone wrong, family says.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

China to cut import tariffs, open markets

Gas prices drop 4 cents per gallon.

Joseph Segel, QVC and Franklin Mint founder, dead at 88.



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton urges President Trump to wear his impeachment like a “badge of honor” and “wield it like a weapon of war” on Democrats.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Click here to find out what’s on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your eve of Christmas Eve Monday! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing on Tuesday morning.