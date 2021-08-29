US Secretary of Education Supports in school Vaccination Clinics in WV this Fall.

Superintendent Burch also announced that the West Virginia Department of Education’s #IGotVaxxedWV campaign, which was launched this summer to encourage students to get vaccinated, has been rebranded as: #IGotVaxxed To Get Back.



“Listening to the students and teachers out there, ‘I Got Vaxxed To Get Back’ is really highlighting that need that students want for consistency,” Superintendent Burch said. “So when students talk about it, they’re talking about, ‘I got vaxxed to get back to proms and homecomings and football games.’”



The WVDE recently launched their “I Got Vaxxed Competition” to reward schools that have supported vaccinations among students and staff.



WIth Gov. Justice’s support, a total of 12 schools – four elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools – with the largest percentage of eligible vaccinated staff and students will each win $50,000 to use for their prom, fun fair, pep rally, or any student-based activity. The competition, which runs through the first week of October, is voluntary and is open to both public and private schools.



Click here to read more about the “#IGotVaxxed To Get Back” campaign and competition



Superintendent Burch added that the WVDE has launched a new “County Recovery Snapshots” webpage, which provides a comprehensive overview of the demographic information, student enrollment, pandemic funding, and mitigation plans for each district.



Sec. Cardona also took time to praise Gov. Justice’s “Do it for Babydog” campaign and encouraged all vaccine-eligible students and residents to follow the Governor’s advice in regard to getting vaccinated.



“If you’re not doing it to get the numbers up or to win money for your school, ‘Do it for Babydog,’” Sec. Cardona said.



Moments later, Gov. Justice brought Babydog onto the briefing for a cameo appearance and to thank Sec. Cardona for his participation in the briefing.