40.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 9:42am

US shoots down ICBM in space from warship for first time in successful test

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was shot down in space from a warship for the first time during a successful demonstration on Tuesday, according to the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The ICBM target missile launched from a test range in the Marshall Islands, located in the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines around 12:50 a.m., and was shot down in space by a missile launched from a U.S. warship at sea, the MDA announced.

It was destroyed by an advanced SM-3 Block IIA ballistic missile defense interceptor made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense and co-developed with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a statement said.

US ARMY TESTING AUGMENTED REALITY GOGGLES ON DOGS

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Aug. 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, Aug. 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

“This was an incredible accomplishment and critical milestone for the Aegis BMD SM-3 Block IIA program,” said MDA Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill. We have demonstrated that an Aegis BMD-equipped vessel equipped with the SM-3 Block IIA missile can defeat an ICBM-class target, which is a step in the process of determining its feasibility as part of an architecture for layered defense of the homeland.”

Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the test was a “first-of-its-kind” and shows that the U.S. “has a viable option for a new layer of defense against long-range threats.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PROPOSED F-35 SALE TO UAE HITS SNAG

Previous tests to shoot down ICBMs were conducted using ground-based interceptors launched from bases in Alaska and California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My congratulations to the entire test team, including our military and industry partners, who helped us to achieve this milestone,” Hill added.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Dems urge Trump administration to avoid last-minute rollback of rules, regulations

News WWNR -
0
House Democrats are urging the Trump administration to refrain from a spate of last-minute rules rolling back health, safety and environmental protections, warning...
Read more

US shoots down ICBM in space from warship for first time in successful test

News WWNR -
0
An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was shot down in space from a warship for the first time during a successful demonstration on Tuesday, according...
Read more

Georgia recount unearths more than 2,600 uncounted ballots in Floyd County: report

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...More than 2,600 uncounted...
Read more

Milwaukee Bucks agree to deals for New Orleans Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic

News WWNR -
0
The Milwaukee Bucks promised reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a reshaped roster to try to transform regular-season success into a championship push. In...
Read more

Trump seizes on local Nevada race to raise suspicions of wider problem

News WWNR -
0
President Trump called Nevada’s Clark County's decision to not certify one of its local races due to a number of discrepancies “a big victory,” and suggested that the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dems urge Trump administration to avoid last-minute rollback of rules, regulations

WWNR -
0
House Democrats are urging the Trump administration to refrain from a spate of last-minute rules rolling back health, safety and environmental protections, warning...
Read more
News

Georgia recount unearths more than 2,600 uncounted ballots in Floyd County: report

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...More than 2,600 uncounted...
Read more
News

Milwaukee Bucks agree to deals for New Orleans Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic

WWNR -
0
The Milwaukee Bucks promised reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a reshaped roster to try to transform regular-season success into a championship push. In...
Read more
News

Trump seizes on local Nevada race to raise suspicions of wider problem

WWNR -
0
President Trump called Nevada’s Clark County's decision to not certify one of its local races due to a number of discrepancies “a big victory,” and suggested that the...
Read more
News

Sen. Loeffler calls Democrat Warnock ‘most radically liberal candidate in the country’, welcomes debate

WWNR -
0
In an exclusive interview with "The Ingraham Angle" Monday, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., called out her Democratic runoff opponent Raphael Warnock as a...
Read more
News

CNN’s Brian Stelter skips Jeffrey Toobin’s firing from New Yorker, MSNBC’s Jon Meacham snafu on media show

WWNR -
0
CNN's go-to leftwing media reporter Brian Stelter continues his healthy track record of avoiding some of the week's biggest media headlines on his...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap