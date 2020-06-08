53.6 F
Beckley
Monday, June 8, 2020 6:19am

US soccer considering repealing ban on players kneeling during national anthem: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) is thinking about potentially doing away with its policy that requires national team players to stand during the national anthem, according to a report.

A possible repeal comes in the wake of nationwide protests of police brutality against African Americans following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minnesota last month.

The federation’s board of directors will meet on Tuesday to discuss the policy at the request of USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone, who helped the USWNT win the 1999 World Cup as a player — with a vote likely occurring on Friday, according to ESPN.

LA GALAXY ‘PART WAYS’ WITH ALEKSANDAR KATAI AFTER WIFE’S ‘RACIST AND VIOLENT’ SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Lauren Holiday, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's national team stand at attention during the National Anthem prior to their match against the Swiss women's national team at WakeMed Soccer Park on August 20, 2014, in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Lauren Holiday, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women’s national team stand at attention during the National Anthem prior to their match against the Swiss women’s national team at WakeMed Soccer Park on August 20, 2014, in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

If the policy is voted to be repealed, it would take effect immediately. However, to become permanently adopted, it would still need to pass a vote at the annual general meeting scheduled for February or March next year.

The ruling was passed in 2017 and came after Megan Rapinoe was seen kneeling during the anthem before a game in 2016. She did so to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and bring attention to social injustice.

US SOCCER STAR MICHAEL BRADLEY SLAMS TRUMP IN WAKE OF PROTESTS: ‘THERE ISN’T A MORAL BONE IN HIS BODY’

“It was a little nod to Kaepernick and everything that he’s standing for right now. I think it’s actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated and the way that a lot of the media has covered it and made it about something that it absolutely isn’t,” she said.

The rule states that all people representing a federation national team “shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

Rapinoe has continued to honor the policy since it was adopted, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Many police officers across the U.S. have also kneeled and prayed in solidarity with protesters — which they said represents how they are willing to listen to anger and frustration over police brutality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

US soccer considering repealing ban on players kneeling during national anthem: report

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) is thinking about potentially doing away with its policy that requires national team players to stand during the...
Read more

RI officials apologize to black firefighter who says he was profiled

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials apologized to a black Rhode...
Read more

Trump shrugs off Colin Powell’s support for Biden, brings up WMD UN speech

News WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday responded to former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s earlier announcement that he will be supporting Joe Biden for president...
Read more

Obamas, celebrities voice support for George Floyd demonstrators in virtual graduation message

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama headlined a star-studded line-up of celebrities who paid tribute to the class of 2020 in...
Read more

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey rejects city council’s push to defund police, despite veto-proof majority

News WWNR -
0
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday reiterated that he doesn't support abolishing the city's police force, hours after a veto-proof majority of members...
Read more

Related Stories

News

RI officials apologize to black firefighter who says he was profiled

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Officials apologized to a black Rhode...
Read more
News

Trump shrugs off Colin Powell’s support for Biden, brings up WMD UN speech

WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday responded to former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s earlier announcement that he will be supporting Joe Biden for president...
Read more
News

Obamas, celebrities voice support for George Floyd demonstrators in virtual graduation message

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama headlined a star-studded line-up of celebrities who paid tribute to the class of 2020 in...
Read more
News

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey rejects city council’s push to defund police, despite veto-proof majority

WWNR -
0
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday reiterated that he doesn't support abolishing the city's police force, hours after a veto-proof majority of members...
Read more
News

New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Visitors kayak on Lake Taupo September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike HutchingsWELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand has no active cases of...
Read more
News

De Blasio: NYC to cut NYPD funding, shift it to social services

WWNR -
0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday he would accede to protesters’ demands by moving to shift funds away from the NYPD...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap