36.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:38am

US steps up presence in Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran

By WWNR
News

The U.S. deploys more military to Saudi Arabia in a show of force amid escalating tensions in the Middle East; Lucas Tomlinson reports.

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

US steps up presence in Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Iran

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. deploys more military to Saudi Arabia in a show of force amid escalating tensions in the Middle East; Lucas Tomlinson reports. FOX News...
Read more

Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick

Money WWNR -
0
Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick Source link
Read more

Chevrolet Corvette impaled by flying Florida highway sign

News WWNR -
0
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealedThe eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at...
Read more

Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office,...
Read more

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick

WWNR -
0
Why Dine Brands Is Still A Great Pick Source link
Read more
News

Chevrolet Corvette impaled by flying Florida highway sign

WWNR -
0
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealedThe eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at...
Read more
News

Explainer: How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be removed

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office,...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News: Jan. 2, 2019

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel reacts to The New York Times claiming Republican women are...
Read more
News

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

WWNR -
0
TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan's top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate...
Read more
News

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap