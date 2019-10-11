76 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 5:49pm

US to send 1,800 troops, dozens of fighter jets to Saudi Arabia amid Iran tensions

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Roughly 1,800 U.S. service members, as well as several dozen fighter jets and other air defense implements, will be sent to Saudi Arabia to help protect the Kingdom amid heightened tensions with Iran, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Officials said the U.S. is set to ship two F-15 squadrons, two Patriot missile batteries, one anti-missile defense system known as THADD and other planes.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he informed Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman earlier Friday about the additional troops “to ensure and enhance the defense of Saudi Arabia.”

“Saudi Arabia is a longstanding security partner in the Middle East and has asked for additional support to supplement their own defense and defend the international rules-based order,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

IRANIAN OIL TANKER NEAR SAUDI ARABIA COAST HIT BY MISSILES, OFFICIALS SAY

The Pentagon’s announcement came just hours after Iranian officials said two missiles from an undetermined source hit one of its oil tankers that was traveling through the Red Sea about 60 miles off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The explosions from the missiles damaged two storerooms aboard the oil tanker – identified as the Sibiti – and caused a brief oil leak into the Red Sea. The leak was later plugged, Iranian state television reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi described the incident as an “attack” carried out by those committing “dangerous adventurism.” He said the incident was under investigation.

There has been no word from Saudi Arabia regarding the reported missile strikes.

IRAN CLAIMS IT WILL USE MORE ADVANCED CENTRIFUGES, RAMPING UP NUCLEAR TENSIONS

That incident comes amid fraught tensions and charges by the U.S. that Iran has attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, at the mouth of the Persian Gulf — something denied by Tehran.

This photo released by the official news agency of the Iranian Oil Ministry, SHANA, shows Iranian oil tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Two missiles struck the Iranian tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid months of heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. (SHANA via AP)

This photo released by the official news agency of the Iranian Oil Ministry, SHANA, shows Iranian oil tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Two missiles struck the Iranian tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian officials said, the latest incident in the region amid months of heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. (SHANA via AP)

Right now, there are roughly 250 U.S. troops deployed to Saudi Arabia and more than 60,000 U.S. troops deployed throughout the Middle East, both within various countries and aboard warships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This recent deployment is part of the response to the suspected Iranian missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

Money WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more

Cain Velasquez signs multiyear deal with WWE; Tyson Fury also to appear

News WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- WWE's next big show is going to have some serious combat sports flavor.Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC...
Read more

Appeals court blocks Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions

News WWNR -
0
A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Friday that Ohio cannot enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show the baby has Down...
Read more

Zach Brown says ex-Redskins teammate Kirk Cousins ‘weakest part’ of Vikings attack

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Zach Brown was not complimentary of former teammate Kirk Cousins when assessing Sunday's matchup between Philadelphia and the Minnesota...
Read more

Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more
News

Cain Velasquez signs multiyear deal with WWE; Tyson Fury also to appear

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- WWE's next big show is going to have some serious combat sports flavor.Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC...
Read more
News

Appeals court blocks Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions

WWNR -
0
A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Friday that Ohio cannot enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show the baby has Down...
Read more
News

Zach Brown says ex-Redskins teammate Kirk Cousins ‘weakest part’ of Vikings attack

WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Zach Brown was not complimentary of former teammate Kirk Cousins when assessing Sunday's matchup between Philadelphia and the Minnesota...
Read more
News

Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe...
Read more
News

U.S. must use Nations League to show it has turned the corner under Berhalter

WWNR -
0
3:17 PM ETNoah DavisESPN WASHINGTON -- On Friday night, the United States men's national team opens its CONCACAF Nations League campaign at Audi...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap