UScellular Turns on Additional 5G Network for Beckley Customers

BECKLEY, WV. (WWNR) – UScellular customers in the greater Beckley area now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. New 5G equipment in Beckley, Hinton, Fayetteville, Lewisburg and Summersville, to Elkins and beyond offers additional coverage through West Virginia. Beckley joins multiple communities like Beckley and Martinsburg.

“UScellular customers in Beckley will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in West Virginia is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $8.6 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for West Virginia residents.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in West Virginia communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

