66.6 F
Beckley
Monday, October 26, 2020 6:16pm

Utah gubernatorial candidates record joint ads promoting civility in politics

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The two main contenders in Utah’s gubernatorial race received national attention this month with the debut of ads calling for civilty in politics

Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Democratic candidate Chris Peterson joined “The Daily Briefing” Monday to discuss the commercials.

Cox admitted to host Dana Perino he and Peterson were “surprised” at the attention the ads had gotten. 

“Chris and I were having a conversation and thought [about whether] there was something we could do to make it a little better out there and we decided to do these ads,” explained the lieutenant governor. 

Peterson added that he has also received positive feedback from voters seeking a return to mututal respect among politicians.

“Americans on both sides of the aisle are by and large decent, kind people that are grown-ups and want to see their politicians treating each other with respect and that’s not to say that we can’t have differences,” he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Spencer and I have serious policy disagreements but the thing that we are not doing is calling names or insulting or questioning each other’s character.”

Peterson added that there is still a way to strongly disagree “without hating each other.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Utah gubernatorial candidates record joint ads promoting civility in politics

News WWNR -
0
The two main contenders in Utah's gubernatorial race received national attention this month with the debut of ads calling for civilty in politics. Republican...
Read more

It’s time for these two-win Cowboys to make some bold changes – Dallas Cowboys Blog

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- The easy thing to say is that even at 2-5, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance in the NFC East.While...
Read more

Muslims call for French goods boycott to protest caricatures

News WWNR -
0
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Muslims in the Middle East and beyond on Monday broadened their calls for boycotts of French products and...
Read more

Erin Perrine: The president ‘is in a great position to win again’

News WWNR -
0
“We feel like” President Trump “is in a great position to win again,” Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin Perinne said Monday,...
Read more

US threatens to destroy Iranian missiles shipped to Venezuela

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The United States is warning it will destroy potential Iranian long-range missile shipments delivered to the Maduro regime in Venezuela, a senior...
Read more

Related Stories

News

It’s time for these two-win Cowboys to make some bold changes – Dallas Cowboys Blog

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- The easy thing to say is that even at 2-5, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance in the NFC East.While...
Read more
News

Muslims call for French goods boycott to protest caricatures

WWNR -
0
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Muslims in the Middle East and beyond on Monday broadened their calls for boycotts of French products and...
Read more
News

Erin Perrine: The president ‘is in a great position to win again’

WWNR -
0
“We feel like” President Trump “is in a great position to win again,” Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin Perinne said Monday,...
Read more
News

US threatens to destroy Iranian missiles shipped to Venezuela

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The United States is warning it will destroy potential Iranian long-range missile shipments delivered to the Maduro regime in Venezuela, a senior...
Read more
News

Cher debuts ‘Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe’ cover at pro-Biden concert event

WWNR -
0
Cher debuted a new rendition of the song “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe” with lyrics updated to be about Democratic presidential...
Read more
News

Holly Huffnagle: Ignorance about anti-Semitism creates dangerous breeding ground for hatred of Jews

WWNR -
0
American Jews, already anxious about rising anti-Semitism in the United States, now have further cause for alarm. Nearly half of all Americans say...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap