Utah man arrested in Mexico in connection with car theft from couple found dead in Texas

A Utah man was arrested in Mexico in connection with the theft of a vehicle belonging to a New Hampshire couple found buried ion a South Texas beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody in the Mexican state of Jalisco on felony theft charges, Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told KIII-TV in Corpus Christi.

TEXAS DEPUTIES SAY MISSING NEW HAMPSHIRE COUPLE WAS MURDERED, RV STOLEN

Investigators said this photo showed Anthony Curtis Williams at the Texas-Mexico border in the stolen pickup of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a shallow grave on a Texas beach last week. Williams was arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco, authorities said Wednesday. (Kleberg County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe Williams and a woman identified as Amanda Noverr, 32, may have had contact with James Burler, 48, and his 46-year-old wife, Michelle. Williams was sought over the theft of the couple’s pickup and RV.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Burlers.

“We believe these individuals may have absconded to Mexico,” Kirkpatrick said Tuesday.

Investigators have not said how the Burlers were killed. The couple, from Rumney, N.H., were living in the RV while they traveled across the U.S.

This poster released by the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Kingsville, Texas, shows James and Michelle Butler, of Rumney, N.H., who were found dead in Texas last week. (Kleberg County Sheriff's Office via AP)

They were last seen Oct. 15 and reported missing eight days later after missing a scheduled phone call with family members.

The Butlers were found last week on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

James Butler’s sister Debbie Van Loon told a Manchester, New Hampshire news station: “We’re glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



