UWSWV AND SEED SOWER PARTNER TO SUPPORT BABY NEEDS

Beckley, WV-United Way of Southern West Virginia and Seed Sower Manor are partnering to host a Community Baby Shower at Seed Sower Manor, 503 4th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136 on Tuesday, May 23d from12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

This event will support families served by baby needs pantries who partner with

United Way and the baby needs of the pregnant and parenting home of Seed Sower Manor.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern WV, says, “We are excited to partner with

Seed Sower to bring attention and support to their pregnant and parenting home, Seed Sower Manor, in

Montgomery. Seed Sower’s priority is to provide safe, supervised housing and meet the practical needs

of women in recovery.

Seed Sower Manor will allow the opportunity to keep moms and children

together during recovery.” Dacal says, “The mission of United Way is to improve health, education, and

financial stability. Promoting infant, child, and maternal health is vital to our communities. We are

excited to provide families with the tools they need to make healthy choices.”



Along with the Community Baby Shower, Seed Sower celebrates the official ribbon cutting of Seed

Sower Manor at noon on May 23rd. James Philips, Executive Director of Seed Sower says, “Seed Sower

Manor becomes only the 4th recovery residence in the state of West Virginia for pregnant and parenting

women and their young children – meeting a desperate need in an underserved region of our state”.

For those interested in supporting the needs of families in southern West Virginia, a registry was

created.

Visit https://bit.ly/UWSWV-SeedSowerBabyShower to purchase items at Walmart.com.