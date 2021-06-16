Vaccination Lottery’s First drawing scheduled for Midnight Wednesday 6/16/21

The first round of sweepstakes winners will be announced during this year’s West Virginia Day celebration at the State Capitol in Charleston recognizing the State’s 158th birthday this Sunday, June 20. The Governor also announced that the celebration will be open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. on the front steps of the Capitol Building.



“We have a lot to celebrate on Sunday. We will be ending the mask mandate, we will celebrate our 158th birthday and Father’s Day on the same day,” Gov. Justice said. “We will hold the first drawing for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes, including our first million-dollar drawing. We will broadcast it statewide so that everyone all over can watch, but I encourage all who can to come out and celebrate with us.”



Additional drawings will be held weekly through August 4. Weekly prize giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older include one case prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.



The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.



Over 185,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date. To register, visit DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.