VACCINE BOOSTERS: FDA Authorizes Additional Moderna and J&J Shots

Washington, DC – (WWNR) Booster shots for all three of the COVID vaccines in the U.S. have now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized booster shots for vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which join the previously approved Pfizer booster.

The agency also approved a “mix and match” approach for boosters, which means you can get a shot from a different vaccine maker for your booster, no matter which vaccine you had for your initial dose.

Before the Moderna and J&J boosters can be given, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must give the OK. On Thursday, an advisory panel planned to discuss boosters, with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky likely to announce an official decision soon after.