62.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, August 23, 2020 8:04am

Vandals desecrate French village WWII memorial to victims of Nazi massacre

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Vandals desecrated a sacred memorial to the victims of the deadliest World War II massacre in Nazi-occupied France.

The vandalism to the memorial at Oradour-sur-Glane in central France left the country outraged.

On June 10, 1944, an SS armored division herded villagers into barns and a church, and set them ablaze, killing 642 people. Only six survived.

The vandals painted the memorial with graffiti calling the killings a lie, according to reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a visit of the ruins in the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, France June 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a visit of the ruins in the French martyr village of Oradour-sur-Glane, France June 10, 2017. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo)

WWII MONUMENT IN CHARLOTTE DEFACED WITH HAMMER AND SICKLE

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Saturday that “all will be done” to arrest those responsible.

“Everything will be done to ensure that the authors of this are brought to justice,” Macron said in a statement, Agence France-Presse reported. He added that he condemned in the most vehement terms this “unspeakable” act.

WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL IN MASSACHUSETTS VANDALIZED WITH OIL, OFFICIALS SAY

“Shame on those who did this,” Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted. “All will be done to find and judge those who committed these sacrilegious acts.”

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen tweeted, “It’s time for once and for all … to stop the recurrence of these acts that hurt us all.”

While a new village has been built, the ruins of the old town have been cared for as a reminder of Nazi horrors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The massacre occurred four days after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy. The killings were believed to have been ordered in retaliation for the kidnapping of a German soldier by the French Resistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to reveal coronavirus ‘breakthrough’ therapeutic, WH press secretary says

News WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to hold a news conference Sunday evening regarding a potential major therapeutic “breakthrough” for treating the coronavirus.The president will announce...
Read more

Delaware police arrest 2 after video appears to show MAGA hat snatched from child

News WWNR -
0
Two women have been arrested in Delaware in connection with a viral video that allegedly showed the suspects ripping up Trump signs and stealing a...
Read more

Lara Trump slams DNC’s ‘sad, dark, depressing depiction of America,’ previews RNC

News WWNR -
0
Last week's Democratic Convention was a "sad, dark, depressing depiction of America," Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said Saturday night."If you...
Read more

UFC Fight Night takeaways – Who’s next for Frankie Edgar? Which upset was most impressive?

News WWNR -
0
It was a night of upsets and comebacks, but most of all, Saturday's UFC Fight Night was a showcase for a 38-year-old veteran...
Read more

Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California

News WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a disaster declaration Saturday for the California wildfires that have burned nearly 1 million acres in a week. “Thank you...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump to reveal coronavirus ‘breakthrough’ therapeutic, WH press secretary says

WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to hold a news conference Sunday evening regarding a potential major therapeutic “breakthrough” for treating the coronavirus.The president will announce...
Read more
News

Delaware police arrest 2 after video appears to show MAGA hat snatched from child

WWNR -
0
Two women have been arrested in Delaware in connection with a viral video that allegedly showed the suspects ripping up Trump signs and stealing a...
Read more
News

Lara Trump slams DNC’s ‘sad, dark, depressing depiction of America,’ previews RNC

WWNR -
0
Last week's Democratic Convention was a "sad, dark, depressing depiction of America," Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Lara Trump said Saturday night."If you...
Read more
News

UFC Fight Night takeaways – Who’s next for Frankie Edgar? Which upset was most impressive?

WWNR -
0
It was a night of upsets and comebacks, but most of all, Saturday's UFC Fight Night was a showcase for a 38-year-old veteran...
Read more
News

Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California

WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a disaster declaration Saturday for the California wildfires that have burned nearly 1 million acres in a week. “Thank you...
Read more
News

AOC, Bernie say Democratic National Convention was too moderate, not enough progressive voices

WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Friday that the target audience for the Democratic National Convention this week was “white moderates” and that the Democratic Party could...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap