Vandals desecrate French village WWII memorial to victims of Nazi massacre

Vandals desecrated a sacred memorial to the victims of the deadliest World War II massacre in Nazi-occupied France.

The vandalism to the memorial at Oradour-sur-Glane in central France left the country outraged.

On June 10, 1944, an SS armored division herded villagers into barns and a church, and set them ablaze, killing 642 people. Only six survived.

The vandals painted the memorial with graffiti calling the killings a lie, according to reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Saturday that “all will be done” to arrest those responsible.

“Everything will be done to ensure that the authors of this are brought to justice,” Macron said in a statement, Agence France-Presse reported. He added that he condemned in the most vehement terms this “unspeakable” act.

“Shame on those who did this,” Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted. “All will be done to find and judge those who committed these sacrilegious acts.”

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen tweeted, “It’s time for once and for all … to stop the recurrence of these acts that hurt us all.”

While a new village has been built, the ruins of the old town have been cared for as a reminder of Nazi horrors.

The massacre occurred four days after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy. The killings were believed to have been ordered in retaliation for the kidnapping of a German soldier by the French Resistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.