44.1 F
Beckley
Monday, February 24, 2020 3:39pm

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for deaths

By WWNR
NewsSports



LOS ANGELES — The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight. Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

The 27-count complaint against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The company issued a statement on Jan. 30 on its website saying the shock of the crash had prompted it to suspend service until it was appropriate for staff and customers.

The lawsuit asserts that Zobayan was negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is still investigating the crash, said in a preliminary report earlier this month that the helicopter showed no sign of engine failure and that Zobayan became disoriented before crashing into a hillside in Calabasas, California while trying to get to clear skies.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and the other victims was being held at Staples Center, the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Julian Assange shouldn’t be extradited until US returns Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to UK: family spokesman

News WWNR -
0
The family of Harry Dunn – a British teenager who was killed in a car crash after the wife of an American diplomat...
Read more

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for deaths

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband...
Read more

Guy Benson on Bernie’s defense of Fidel Castro: Democrats ‘recognize how toxic this is’

News WWNR -
0
While 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in the hot seat for defending Fidel Castro's socialist authoritarian regime in Cuba, Fox News...
Read more

Leslie Marshall: Sanders, Biden and more — What’s ahead for 2020 Democrats?

News WWNR -
0
The Nevada Caucuses had a few surprises on Saturday. Now that they are over and as the 2020 Democratic candidates continue to fight...
Read more

Donald Trump Jr. on defending his father, challenging media hypocrisy: ‘I kind of enjoy the fight’

News WWNR -
0
Media Angle is a column offering perspectives on the media landscape from the newsmakers themselves.The First Family has been under intense scrutiny ever since...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Julian Assange shouldn’t be extradited until US returns Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to UK: family spokesman

WWNR -
0
The family of Harry Dunn – a British teenager who was killed in a car crash after the wife of an American diplomat...
Read more
News

Guy Benson on Bernie’s defense of Fidel Castro: Democrats ‘recognize how toxic this is’

WWNR -
0
While 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in the hot seat for defending Fidel Castro's socialist authoritarian regime in Cuba, Fox News...
Read more
News

Leslie Marshall: Sanders, Biden and more — What’s ahead for 2020 Democrats?

WWNR -
0
The Nevada Caucuses had a few surprises on Saturday. Now that they are over and as the 2020 Democratic candidates continue to fight...
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. on defending his father, challenging media hypocrisy: ‘I kind of enjoy the fight’

WWNR -
0
Media Angle is a column offering perspectives on the media landscape from the newsmakers themselves.The First Family has been under intense scrutiny ever since...
Read more
News

Buttigieg courts South Carolina black voters with his veteran status

WWNR -
0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg, the only veteran in the top tier of candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is turning to...
Read more
News

Mary Anne Marsh: Super Tuesday could decide Democratic nomination – here’s the candidate in the best position to win

WWNR -
0
In 2016, Hillary Clinton clinched the Democratic nomination on Super Tuesday because she built an insurmountable lead in delegates. Nevertheless, Bernie Sanders stayed...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap