Varney slams Warren after financial records released: You ‘want to abolish the system that made you rich’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Monday after recently released financial records revealed she made $1.9 million from private legal work stretching back three decades.

“Senator Warren is the scourge of capitalism, but made a small fortune working in the capitalist system,” Varney said on Fox Nation’s “My Take.”

“There’s something just not quite right when a candidate rants about the evils of business and then turns around and admits to making a couple of million dollars as a business consultant. Strange, isn’t it, to want to abolish the system that made you rich?” he added.

Warren has largely campaigned in support of a “wealth tax” on American families who’ve earned over $50 million.

“We need structural change. That’s why I’m proposing something brand new – an annual tax on the wealth of the richest Americans. I’m calling it the ‘Ultra-Millionaire Tax’ & it applies to that tippy-top 0.1% – those with a net worth of over $50M,” Warren wrote in a January tweet.

Last month, Warren further doubled down on the wealthy, outlining a plan costing $52 trillion over the next decade, including $20 trillion in new spending — covered largely by an array of taxes on corporations, the wealthy and employers in general — while insisting the middle class would be spared.

Accusing the senator of hypocrisy, Varney outlined the findings of her financial records, which revealed she was paid $80,000 for representing Enron’s creditors, $212,000 from the Travelers Indemnity Company and $190,000 from a department store among other payments, he explained.

“They’ve made their pile already and now want to stop up-and-comers from making their own. Remember how Bernie Sanders used to rant against the millionaires and billionaires? Well, these days he only rants against billionaires because he became a millionaire himself,” the Fox Business host said, referencing Warren’s fellow 2020 presidential candidate, a Vermont senator.

“For heaven’s sake,” he continued, “Senator Warren has repeatedly said this economy isn’t working for everyone. She proposes massive tax increases for individuals and businesses and a wealth tax to literally confiscate the money of the very rich. Well, the economy has suddenly worked very well for her, hasn’t it?” Varney added, “If her tax policies are put in place, the economy won’t be working very well for anyone.”

