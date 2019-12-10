51.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 9, 2019 7:43pm

Varney slams Warren after financial records released: You ‘want to abolish the system that made you rich’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Monday after recently released financial records revealed she made $1.9 million from private legal work stretching back three decades.

Senator Warren is the scourge of capitalism, but made a small fortune working in the capitalist system,” Varney said on Fox Nation’s “My Take.”

“There’s something just not quite right when a candidate rants about the evils of business and then turns around and admits to making a couple of million dollars as a business consultant. Strange, isn’t it, to want to abolish the system that made you rich?” he added.

Warren has largely campaigned in support of a “wealth tax” on American families who’ve earned over $50 million.

VARNEY: WARREN IS LIVING IN ‘FINANCIAL AND POLITICAL FANTASY’

“We need structural change. That’s why I’m proposing something brand new – an annual tax on the wealth of the richest Americans. I’m calling it the ‘Ultra-Millionaire Tax’ & it applies to that tippy-top 0.1% – those with a net worth of over $50M,” Warren wrote in a January tweet.

WARREN REVEALS SHE MADE $1.9 MILLION FROM PRIVATE LEGAL WORK

Last month, Warren further doubled down on the wealthy, outlining a plan costing $52 trillion over the next decade, including $20 trillion in new spending — covered largely by an array of taxes on corporations, the wealthy and employers in general — while insisting the middle class would be spared.

Accusing the senator of hypocrisy, Varney outlined the findings of her financial records, which revealed she was paid $80,000 for representing Enron’s creditors, $212,000 from the Travelers Indemnity Company and $190,000 from a department store among other payments, he explained.

WARREN CALLS FOR WEALTH TAX ON RICHEST AMERICANS

“They’ve made their pile already and now want to stop up-and-comers from making their own. Remember how Bernie Sanders used to rant against the millionaires and billionaires? Well, these days he only rants against billionaires because he became a millionaire himself,” the Fox Business host said, referencing Warren’s fellow 2020 presidential candidate, a Vermont senator.

“For heaven’s sake,” he continued, “Senator Warren has repeatedly said this economy isn’t working for everyone. She proposes massive tax increases for individuals and businesses and a wealth tax to literally confiscate the money of the very rich. Well, the economy has suddenly worked very well for her, hasn’t it?” Varney added, “If her tax policies are put in place, the economy won’t be working very well for anyone.”

To see Stuart Varney’s full remarks on  “My Take”, and for more episodes of his daily commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION — FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.





Source link

Recent Articles

Varney slams Warren after financial records released: You ‘want to abolish the system that made you rich’

News WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Monday after recently released financial records revealed she made $1.9 million from private legal work stretching...
Read more

Gohmert tears into Nadler over Dems’ treatment of counsel: ‘How much money do you have to give?’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Louie Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, infuriated Chairman Jerrold Nadler during Monday's impeachment hearing into President Trump, after he appeared to suggest a counsel for...
Read more

US government repeatedly misled Americans on war in Afghanistan as top officials vented in private, report says

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. government’s claims of progress in the war in Afghanistan over the last 18 years came as top officials in private were...
Read more

Polls show impeachment hearings not working Democrats, says political reporter

News WWNR -
0
In a recent episode of Fox Nation's brand-new show "What Are the Odds?" pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson spoke with Kraushaar about the status of the impeachment probe and...
Read more

Climate scientists try to cut their own carbon footprints

News WWNR -
0
In this Nov. 27, 2019, photo, Georgia Tech professor Kim Cobb poses for...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gohmert tears into Nadler over Dems’ treatment of counsel: ‘How much money do you have to give?’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Louie Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, infuriated Chairman Jerrold Nadler during Monday's impeachment hearing into President Trump, after he appeared to suggest a counsel for...
Read more
News

US government repeatedly misled Americans on war in Afghanistan as top officials vented in private, report says

WWNR -
0
The U.S. government’s claims of progress in the war in Afghanistan over the last 18 years came as top officials in private were...
Read more
News

Polls show impeachment hearings not working Democrats, says political reporter

WWNR -
0
In a recent episode of Fox Nation's brand-new show "What Are the Odds?" pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson spoke with Kraushaar about the status of the impeachment probe and...
Read more
News

Climate scientists try to cut their own carbon footprints

WWNR -
0
In this Nov. 27, 2019, photo, Georgia Tech professor Kim Cobb poses for...
Read more
News

Why five college basketball teams were overhyped, why five were undervalued

WWNR -
0
At this point in the season, it's common to hear critics accuse college basketball insiders of overhyping teams that have failed to justify...
Read more
video
News

Tucker to advocate: 'You hate America is what you're saying'

WWNR -
0
Tucker takes on a founder of Border Angels over the caravan of migrants heading to the U.S. via the U.S.-Mexican border, Mexico's culpability in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap