‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus congratulates ‘Madam Vice President’ Kamala Harris with nod to TV comedy

From one “Veep” to another.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacted to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ presidential victory on Saturday with congratulatory remarks.

The “Veep” actress starred in the HBO comedy as Vice President Selina Meyer, an ambitious politican whose morality was dictated only by what could further her path to the Oval Office. 

She paid tribute to Harris on social media.

“‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character,” Louis-Dreyfus quipped on Twitter.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS MOCKS MIKE PENCE’S FLY MOMENT DURING VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The 59-year-old actress shared a photo of Harris along with the tweet in which the vice president-elect is smiling wide while standing in front of an American flag.

It’s a fitting tribute to the California senator, as Louis-Dreyfus’ role in the beloved series marked one of her biggest and most successful television roles since appearing in “Seinfeld.”

It wasn’t the first time the star referred to her onscreen political role amid the 2020 election. In early October, she joined myriad social media users commenting on Vice President Mike Pence’s now-infamous fly incident at the 2020 vice presidential debate.

“Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO – who’s controlling the fly?” the star joked.

DNC: HOST JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS CHANNELS HER INNER SELINA MEYER AS SHE TAKES SHOTS AT TRUMP, PENCE

At the time, viewers erupted with laughter over a pesky fly that landed atop Pence’s silver hair and stayed there for more than two minutes. It caused quite the distraction as Pence and Harris debated national issues and America watched.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, serving as moderator, speaks during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. 

Earlier on Saturday, Louis-Dreyfus shared her enthusiasm over the Democratic presidential victory by showing off a cake that appeared to be homemade.

“Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?” the actress asked.

In the picture, Louis-Dreyfus is holding a cake covered in white frosting topped with blueberries and raspberries that spell out “JOE.”





