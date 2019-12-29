Vera Bradley: Offering Decent Value Again – Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is a name which attracted my interest a great deal, with the latest review dating back to September of 2018 in this article called ”What A Recovery”. Ever since, the company has stabilised the business and has seen modest growth again, while it seems to have made a good deal with the acquisition of a majority stake in Pura Vida this past summer. While net cash balances are down quite substantially following this transaction, the company has seen a big improvement in its earnings power, as value is still apparent.

The Name, The Thesis

Vera Bradley is a small-cap firm which is more or less a fashion bags business. The company already went public in 2013 when many apparel and fashion names went public, as it immediately spiked to $30 in the year thereafter, yet the malaise started from there. Disappointing growth, narrowing margins and profit warnings resulted in shares falling to $7 in 2017, and they recovered to $17 in autumn of 2018, which was the last time I checked on the prospects for the firm.

Following the move from $7 to $17, I noted that momentum was spectacular, as the price level made me cautious. After all, Vera Bradley has seen sales around half a billion in recent years, with sales trending actually downwards a bit. Historic peak profits of $40 million were equivalent to about $1.50 per share, as earnings kept narrowing, even approaching the zero mark.

Nonetheless I liked the valuation at $7 per share. For starters was the fact that the company earned around $15 million at the time (depending on the profit metric you look at), equivalent to $0.40 per share. This made me very compelled at $7, certainly as the company held $4 per share in net cash. I like the combination of the margin of safety from a strong balance sheet and still profitable operations.

The company guided for fiscal-year 2019 sales of just $415 million and $0.40 per share in earnings, yet I saw real margin of safety at $7. Halfway through the fiscal year of 2019, shares advanced to $17 on the back of earnings power trending towards $0.50 per share, yet this reduced the appeal quite a lot in my eyes, as shares violently reversed course in the final months of 2018, actually ending the year at $8, making shares a steal again.

In March of 2019, it became apparent that sales met the guidance of $416 million, yet earnings of $0.59 per share were far stronger than anticipated at the start of the year, as the company ended the year with $157 million in net cash as well. Shares rebounded to $14 in spring of 2019, with operating assets essentially trading just below the $10 mark. A solid guidance was the reason behind the move higher. The company guided for sales to rise to $420-440 million, with earnings expected to improve further to $0.69 per share, plus or minus five cents.

Recent Trends

In June, Vera Bradley reported first-quarter results and more or less confirmed the full-year guidance. It furthermore announced the acquisition of Pura Vida, covered in this premium article. The company paid $75 million for a 75% stake in this Californian lifestyle brand which generated $68 million in sales in 2018, yet posted strong EBITDA numbers of nearly $14 million, although net earnings came in just shy of $4 million. That implied a 1.5 times sales multiple and about 25 times earnings multiple, as I wondered why the discrepancy between net earnings and EBITDA was so large.

Trading at $12 at the time, Very Bradley was valued at $408 million in June, although at just $270 million if net cash is subtracted, implying that it trades at just 0.6 times sales which makes the deal look expensive at 1.5 times sales. This is certainly the case if the company has to pay earn-outs which total $22 million. Hence I noted that management has something to prove with regards to capital allocation, as it could have used the funds to buy back stock as well of course.

I noted that the business could see its net cash position diminish towards $2 per share, which meant that with earnings seen around $0.70 per share, the valuation multiples had increased to a market multiple. In September, shares plunged to $8 and change following the release of the second-quarter results.

With comparable sales growth just at 2%, this was a reason for investors to be cautious, although it was encouraging to see the midpoint of the earnings guidance being raised towards $0.90 per share following the Pura Vida deal, while the continuing earnings are still seen around $0.70 per share. This means about $0.20 per share accretion from Pura Vida for a period just a little longer than half a year, although it includes the seasonally stronger periods of course. Hence I see earnings power at around a dollar per share, suggesting that Pura Vida is still growing and very profitable, making the deal look quite good, at least at this point in time.

With net cash holdings indeed at $2 per share, an operating asset valuation at little over $8 looks very compelling if earnings power indeed comes in around a dollar per share. Shares have gradually recovered again to levels around $11.50 as the third-quarter results have been pretty solid. Comparable sales growth accelerated to nearly 5% as Pura Vida contributed $25 million in sales for the quarter. The company moreover increased the midpoint of the earnings guidance to $0.92 per share. On the other hand, net cash balances have fallen to about $1.50 per share, implying that operating assets trade around 10-11 times earnings, still far from a very high multiple.

This means that Vera Bradley probably offers decent value at this point in time, as I would be happy to hold a small position again at these levels, looking to consider this as an excellent, long-term trading stock, as it has been in recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.