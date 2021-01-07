28.5 F
Vermont’s Republican governor calls for Trump to resign or be removed over Capitol chaos

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday called on President Trump to resign or be removed from office hours after a large group of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event,” Scott, a Republican, said in a statement posted on his website. “President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair and legal election.”

Scott, who was the first GOP governor to call for the president’s resignation, has been a critic of the president in the past and was a supporter of the House impeachment inquiry in 2019.

HOT MIC CATCHES MOMENT STAFFER TELLS SEN. LANKFORD THAT ‘PROTESTERS ARE IN THE BUILDING’

Gov. Phil Scott

Gov. Phil Scott
(Philscott.org)

He continued: “The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country. There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history.”

SEN. PAUL DECRIES CAPITOL RIOT AS ‘CHAOS AND ANARCHY THAT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED’

Wednesday’s riot came against the backdrop of planned demonstrations by Trump supporters protesting the handling of the 2020 election results. The storming of the Capitol took place after months of President Trump telling supporters that the election was stolen and Republicans raising red flags about purported irregularities in ballot counts.

Scott concluded by saying Trump should resign “or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

Most Republicans rebuked the violence in tweets earlier Wednesday and urged the protesters to be peaceful. The president also called for calm after trouble began at the Capitol.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” he wrote. “No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Fox News’ Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.



