Veterans Day Celebration planned in Beckley on November 11

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION AND PARADE – The American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will host the annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The entry form and details can be found at Beckley.Events or call 304-256-1776 to have the form emailed. If interested in participating, please complete and send in the entry form by November 9th.

The Veterans Parade line-up will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands, walking units & military vehicles). A Memory Walk and Honor Walk section will honor veterans – loved ones are invited to walk with a photo, memento, or sign in the parade (line-up with the walking units at BIG). The Parade Grand Marshal will be Frank Cook.

The 2023 Parade Theme is “Veterans, always there for America”. Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Cash and trophy awards will be presented for the 1st and 2nd place best overall entries, along with the top high school and middle school bands, and the best dance team. Awards will be presented after the parade at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

Other Veterans Day Celebration events include:

– Veterans groups are welcome to set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza or at Word Park 10am-1pm. Confirm by calling 304-256-1776.

– Several school marching bands will perform music from their regular pregame or halftime shows between 12 and 1 pm on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

– Veterans are invited to enjoy a free box lunch at the WVU Tech Administration, Extension and Culinary Building on Neville Street – (limited supply) – after the parade (12-1 pm). The winners of the Register-Herald Student Essay Contest will be awarded during the luncheon.

– At 2 pm, the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will host their Healing Field ceremony on Harper Road.