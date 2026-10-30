Veterans Day, Christmas Parades Seeking Entries in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Organizers are seeking participants for two of Beckley’s annual holiday traditions, the Veterans Day Parade and the Christmas Parade, both scheduled for later this year.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11, with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. in downtown Beckley.

This year’s national Veterans Day theme is “250 Years of Freedom — Honoring Those Who Defend It,” and parade organizers are encouraging entries to incorporate the theme into their floats and displays.

Lineup for floats and vehicles will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Park Middle School, while bands, military vehicles and walking groups will assemble from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Bill Withers Plaza at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

A Memory Walk and Honor Walk will again be part of the parade, allowing family members to honor veterans by carrying photographs, signs or other mementos while marching.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place parade entries, as well as outstanding bands. An awards ceremony will follow the parade at the Bill Withers Plaza atop the Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage.

The celebration will continue after the parade with marching band performances, veterans organization booths, free boxed lunches for veterans while supplies last at the WVU Tech Administration Building, and tours of the Raleigh County Veterans and First Responders Museum on Eisenhower Drive.

The City of Beckley is also accepting entries for its annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Candy Cane Christmas.” Awards will be presented in several categories following the event.

Organizers are reminding participants not to throw candy or other items from parade vehicles or floats because of safety concerns. Instead, those wishing to distribute candy should have walkers alongside parade entries hand items directly to spectators.

Registration forms and additional information for both parades are available in the documents section at Beckley.Events.

For Veterans Day parade information, organizers encourage participants to contact Lisa Strader at Visit Southern West Virginia, Trish Morgan with Beckley Events, or Bill Miller. Questions about the Christmas Parade should be directed to Morgan.