41.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 9:35am

Vice presidential debate’s COVID-19 precautions include plexiglass shield: A look at the new rules

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


After President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will separate the vice presidential candidates with plexiglass, in addition to other precautions, during Wednesday night’s encounter.

The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

HOW TO WATCH THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF MIKE PENCE VS. KAMALA HARRIS

Pence and Harris will be seated roughly 12 feet apart, compared to the seven feet that separated President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden during last week’s presidential debate.

Moderator Susan Page of USA Today will also be seated 12 feet from the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
(Associated Press)

Biden and Harris will not have to wear masks onstage, but they will have to be tested for coronavirus prior to the debate. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after the debate. His team was in charge of testing him and was also “required to certify” to the Cleveland Clinic that the president had recently tested negative.

TRUMP AND BIDEN SUPPORTERS OUT IN FORCE ACROSS THE SWING STATE OF FLORIDA WITH ELECTION ONE MONTH AWAY

Biden and Trump were the first candidates to forgo the pre-debate handshake because of the coronavirus, and their running mates will do the same. Pence and Harris will not even get to greet each other with an elbow bump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There will be guests in the debate hall, although their numbers will be limited and they will be required to wear masks and present clean COVID-19 tests.



Source link

Recent Articles

Vice presidential debate’s COVID-19 precautions include plexiglass shield: A look at the new rules

News WWNR -
0
After President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it will separate the vice presidential candidates with plexiglass, in...
Read more

Pennsylvania GOP closed voter registration gap by over 160K since 2016, but Dems point to 2020 voter edge

News WWNR -
0
With Pennsylvania set to be one of the most important states in deciding the 2020 presidential election, Republicans are claiming a recent bump...
Read more

Joe Biden distances himself from ‘socialists’ during NBC News town hall

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden seemed intent to appeal to moderate Democrats during the NBC News town hall on Monday night, and told the audience that he is...
Read more

Giancarlo Stanton extends home run tear with slam in ninth inning

News WWNR -
0
2:57 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.SAN DIEGO -- All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton might have finally...
Read more

Video shows Seattle-area teacher scold 10-year-old for admiring Trump: mom

News WWNR -
0
A Seattle-area middle school teacher scolded a 10-year-old student and briefly kicked him out of his virtual classroom last week after the child...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pennsylvania GOP closed voter registration gap by over 160K since 2016, but Dems point to 2020 voter edge

WWNR -
0
With Pennsylvania set to be one of the most important states in deciding the 2020 presidential election, Republicans are claiming a recent bump...
Read more
News

Joe Biden distances himself from ‘socialists’ during NBC News town hall

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden seemed intent to appeal to moderate Democrats during the NBC News town hall on Monday night, and told the audience that he is...
Read more
News

Giancarlo Stanton extends home run tear with slam in ninth inning

WWNR -
0
2:57 AM ETMarly RiveraESPN Writer CloseMarly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com.SAN DIEGO -- All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton might have finally...
Read more
News

Video shows Seattle-area teacher scold 10-year-old for admiring Trump: mom

WWNR -
0
A Seattle-area middle school teacher scolded a 10-year-old student and briefly kicked him out of his virtual classroom last week after the child...
Read more
News

Alex Berenson praises Trump’s ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’ tweet

WWNR -
0
"Unreported Truths" author Alex Berenson praised President Trump for urging the American people not to be "afraid" of the coronavirus.President Trump took to...
Read more
News

Tucker blasts mainstream media coverage of Trump’s illness, accuses some of ‘rooting’ for president’s death

WWNR -
0
The mainstream media's coverage of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this past weekend dealt a further...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap