67.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 6:48am

Victor Davis Hanson warns protest leaders: ‘Today’s revolutionary becomes tomorrow’s counter-revolutionary’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told “The Ingraham Angle” Monday that the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement has parallels to other mass movements throughout history, including the French Revolution and the Cultural Revolution in Communist China.

“These revolutionary movements are like a stream,” Hanson said, “and then all these other streams combine with these different agendas,” including “careerist agendas.”

“But what happens is,” Hanson added, “today’s revolutionary becomes tomorrow’s counter-revolutionary because you can never satisfy the mob and you have to get more and more extreme.”

POLICE UNIONS UNDER FIRE FROM LEFT

Hanson said that in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month following his arrest by Minneapolis police, calls for law enforcement reform and more attention to African-American issues were legitimate concerns, the movement has since become a forum for “blanket condemnation” of law enforcement and others.

“There was this motive or this idea that [more] blacks were dying inordinately at the hands of the police than whites,” he said, “and yet there was no data to support it. Then where do you go?”

“Then all of a sudden people were cutting their hair and saying ‘I’m not black.’ Children were accusing their parents of racism or suddenly it was ‘defund the police’ or you have to remove books from your bookshelf if they display inordinate attention to white authors,” he continued.

“You’ll never be able to satisfy the iteration as they get more radical,” Hanson added, “all we’re waiting for now is a [French revolutionary Maximilien] Robespierre to come out and say, ‘You know, I think we need to rename the months of the year or extend the weeks from seven days to 10 so we don’t privilege Sunday, or we should start worshiping a new god’.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanson then discussed the phenomenon of wealthy and prominent people, such as former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling out the loudest for change.

“A lot of this is a psychological mechanism of wealthy, privileged — white people, especially, but also wealthy and privileged minorities — of rhetorical penance so they don’t have to … rub shoulders with people they champion. It’s very common in history.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Victor Davis Hanson warns protest leaders: ‘Today’s revolutionary becomes tomorrow’s counter-revolutionary’

News WWNR -
0
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement has parallels to other...
Read more

Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report

News WWNR -
0
A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E....
Read more

Trump’s troop cut in Germany blindsided senior U.S. officials, sources say

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cut U.S. troop levels in Germany blindsided a number of senior national security officials, according...
Read more

Court orders the implementation of immediate changes in Minneapolis Police Department

News WWNR -
0
The Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order Monday that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate structural changes to protect local communities...
Read more

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

News WWNR -
0
Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery. ...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report

WWNR -
0
A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E....
Read more
News

Trump’s troop cut in Germany blindsided senior U.S. officials, sources say

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cut U.S. troop levels in Germany blindsided a number of senior national security officials, according...
Read more
News

Court orders the implementation of immediate changes in Minneapolis Police Department

WWNR -
0
The Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order Monday that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate structural changes to protect local communities...
Read more
News

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

WWNR -
0
Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery. ...
Read more
News

Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

WWNR -
0
People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File...
Read more
News

‘Percy Jackson’ author Rick Riordan likens film adaptions to his ‘life’s work going through a meat grinder’

WWNR -
0
"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan doesn't appear to be a fan of the film adaptations for his novels.The book series follows Percy Jackson, the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap