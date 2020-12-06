40.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 6, 2020 3:32pm

Violence erupts between Trump supporters, critics at Washington state protests

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Washington state police responded to reported gunshots during opposing protests between pro-Trump, pro-police demonstrators and Black Lives Matter and Antifa counterprotesters in Olympia, according to reports.  

Video captured the moment when the groups clashed, with “Back the Blue” supporters using flagstaffs to beat on counterprotesters dressed entirely in black and wearing face coverings.

TRUMP BACKERS IN SACRAMENTO SAY COUNTER-PROTESTERS DAMAGED THEIR VEHICLES: REPORT

Olympia police say the groups had started to disperse by 7 p.m., but not before shots were fired, Shore News reported.

The counterprotest, “Squash Fascists,” and “Back the Blue” baited each other throughout the day. An individual brandished a weapon during one of the early confrontations, which was captured on footage by Independent Media PDX.

Police arrested the individual, and officers are investigating reports that shots were fired earlier on Saturday.

“Officers are still staffed throughout the city and monitoring for additional issues,” Olympia PD stated in a tweet. “An arrest was made for two counts of felony assault.”

“An additional charge may be referred for reckless endangerment as well.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY PROTEST OF DINING BAN TARGETS SUPERVISOR WHO VOTED FOR IT

Similar protests occurred in nearby states, with an anti-Proud Boy march in Sacramento, Calif., and an anti-conservative rally in St. Paul, Minn., The Blaze reported.

The California protest also tipped over into violence, with Proud Boys – who had been holding regular rallies in recent weeks – and the counterprotesters clashing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott Rodd of CapRadio News captured some of the Sacramento clash, which similarly featured black bloc demonstrators.





Source link

Recent Articles

Violence erupts between Trump supporters, critics at Washington state protests

News WWNR -
0
Washington state police responded to reported gunshots during opposing protests between pro-Trump, pro-police demonstrators and Black Lives Matter and Antifa counterprotesters in Olympia, according to reports....
Read more

Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results

Money WWNR -
0
Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results Source link
Read more

Tlaib says she will not visit Israel after ban is lifted on her entry

News WWNR -
0
Why is it OK for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to boycott Israel, but not okay for Israel to boycott them? The...
Read more

Brennan: ‘No problems’ with Durham probe going into 2021, claims he did not rely on Steele dossier

News WWNR -
0
Former CIA Director John Brennan told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not see anything wrong with Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham continuing...
Read more

Kyle Rittenhouse defense shaken up as prosecutor raises ethical concerns over attorney’s handling of donations

News WWNR -
0
A high-profile attorney moved to withdraw from the legal defense team representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who will stand trial on six counts related...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results

WWNR -
0
Quick Take On Canaan Inc.'S Third Quarter Results Source link
Read more
video
News

Tlaib says she will not visit Israel after ban is lifted on her entry

WWNR -
0
Why is it OK for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to boycott Israel, but not okay for Israel to boycott them? The...
Read more
News

Brennan: ‘No problems’ with Durham probe going into 2021, claims he did not rely on Steele dossier

WWNR -
0
Former CIA Director John Brennan told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not see anything wrong with Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham continuing...
Read more
News

Kyle Rittenhouse defense shaken up as prosecutor raises ethical concerns over attorney’s handling of donations

WWNR -
0
A high-profile attorney moved to withdraw from the legal defense team representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who will stand trial on six counts related...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Mike Flynn is victim of a political hatchet job — he’s a great American patriot

WWNR -
0
I have known retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn for many years. Despite what the bureaucratic establishment, Democrats and the liberal news media...
Read more
News

Orange County, Calif., sheriff says deputies won’t enforce Gov. Newsom’s lockdown order

WWNR -
0
The Orange County sheriff in California said Saturday his department would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new restrictive coronavirus lockdown order, which is...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap