33.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 21, 2020 10:49am

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday morning that overnight his state removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection.

Each state is permitted to have two statues in the collection, and since 1909 Virginia had one of Lee and one of President George Washington. A state commission last week decided that a statue of civil rights leader Barbara Rose Johns will take its place.

VIRGINIA COUNTY SPENDS NEARLY $500G ON RACE PROGRAMS FOR SCHOOLS

“The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity and inclusion,” Northam said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the United States Capitol overnight Monday. A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the United States Capitol overnight Monday. A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
(Office of Governor Northam)

Johns, as a 16-year-old high school student in 1951, led a walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in protest of conditions at the all-Black school that were inferior to the local White school. This led to a court battle that became one of the five cases decided by the Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education, which ended school segregation.

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE REMOVES STATUE OF CONFEDERATE ‘STONEWALL’ JACKSON

The House passed a measure over the summer to remove all 12 Confederate statues in the Capitol, but so far the Senate has not taken action.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., were present for the removal of the Lee statue, along with a representative from Northam’s office. The Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond will take ownership of the statue, as per a request from the state commission.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol

News WWNR -
0
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday morning that overnight his state removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the U.S....
Read more

UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain

News WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to...
Read more

Left out of bowl mix for now, all the Army Black Knights and coach Jeff Monken ‘want is a chance to play’ after memorable...

News WWNR -
0
Army football coach Jeff Monken woke up early Sunday, anxious to find out who his team would face in a bowl game.The Black...
Read more

Liz Peek: Trump’s four years – productive, contentious, energetic and … fun. Let’s review 

News WWNR -
0
It is hard to imagine that President Trump will soon leave office. His presidency has been so big, so full of energy and purpose, that it seems...
Read more

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UK to hold emergency meeting amid new coronavirus strain as more countries close borders to Britain

WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to...
Read more
News

Left out of bowl mix for now, all the Army Black Knights and coach Jeff Monken ‘want is a chance to play’ after memorable...

WWNR -
0
Army football coach Jeff Monken woke up early Sunday, anxious to find out who his team would face in a bowl game.The Black...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Trump’s four years – productive, contentious, energetic and … fun. Let’s review 

WWNR -
0
It is hard to imagine that President Trump will soon leave office. His presidency has been so big, so full of energy and purpose, that it seems...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump campaign files appeal to Supreme Court over Penn. election

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s campaign team on Sunday filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to reverse several cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to change the...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Georgia Senate runoffs see more than 1.3 million ballots already cast

WWNR -
0
More than 1.3 million people have cast their ballots in the first week of early voting ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races, according to state...
Read more
News

Former DNI Grenell ‘very concerned’ over Biden admin’s reported ties to China: They’ve ‘been playing us’

WWNR -
0
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said Sunday that he is "very concerned" about President-elect Joe Biden's reported ties to China,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap