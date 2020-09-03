70.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 3, 2020 8:29pm

Virginia shipyard worker fired for refusing to remove ‘Trump 2020’ hat: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A Virginia man lost his job with a leading national naval manufacturer after refusing to take off his “Trump 2020” hat at a safety meeting prior to a shift, according to local reports.

Dave Sunderland spent about eight years working at Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, which is the only manufacturer of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and one of just two firms that produce nuclear-powered submarines.

Despite company policies prohibiting campaigning and political clothing, Sunderland told the Daily Press newspaper in Virginia that he’d worn Trump hats over the past few years without incident and had seen others wearing clothing with Democratic and progressive slogans.

FLORIDA LANDLORD ALLEGEDLY STEALS TENANT’S TRUMP FLAG, SHOVES HER, DEPUTIES SAY

Generally, Sunderland donned his hats between his car and worksite, and sometimes during pre-work safety meetings, he told the Press. During his shift, he wore a hardhat.

But last week, the 55-year-old reportedly refused to take his cap off ahead of a meeting – and received warnings that it broke rules about “campaigning” on the job.

A man takes off his hat in prayer during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Aug. 29, in Clackamas, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

A man takes off his hat in prayer during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Aug. 29, in Clackamas, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

“I wasn’t campaigning,” Sunderland told the paper. “I wore a ball cap. I wasn’t passing out bumper stickers. I wasn’t asking people to vote. I wasn’t doing anything, except for wearing a ball cap going to work.”

A supervisor from a different department took issue with the hat and flagged it to a foreman, Sunderland said, adding that his direct supervisor hadn’t addressed the cap.

The foreman told him to remove it, and he said no, according to the report. She warned him it would cost him his job. He still refused. Then she called security to have him escorted off the premises. After a brief suspension, he said he was fired.

MICHIGAN TEACHER WHO CLAIMS HE WAS FIRED AFTER TWEETING ABOUT TRUMP GETS CONSERVATIVE SUPPORT

In a statement, a company spokesperson said policies were implemented to “eliminate anything” that could harm team cohesion in a complex industry.

“These policies and procedures are not specific to any particular election or candidate,” the company said. “Instead, they cover all manner of expression that could cause distractions from our very demanding work.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is one of the largest military shipbuilders in the U.S. and makes some of the world’s most sophisticated vessels. The Newport News shipyard itself was recently listed among the Military Times’ top employers for veterans, who make up almost 20 percent of its workforce, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Typically, when an issue comes to our attention it is handled quickly and informally,” the company said. “However, if an employee refuses to comply with the policy, it is treated as insubordination and discipline is administered accordingly, up to and including termination.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Virginia shipyard worker fired for refusing to remove ‘Trump 2020’ hat: report

News WWNR -
0
A Virginia man lost his job with a leading national naval manufacturer after refusing to take off his “Trump 2020” hat at a safety meeting...
Read more

Trump 2020 campaign press communications director: Biden traveled to Kenosha ‘for purely political reasons’

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday “for more political division and that’s really disappointing,” Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin...
Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to pay for reopening of polling places in the South: ‘I’m a fanatic about voting’

News WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger is serious about voting in 2020.The former California governor, 73, offered to fund the reopening of polling places in the Southern United...
Read more

Jets’ Le’Veon Bell — No problems with Adam Gase over hamstring, otherwise

News WWNR -
0
One week after an apparent dispute over an injury, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell took issue with the perception that he...
Read more

Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany

News WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump 2020 campaign press communications director: Biden traveled to Kenosha ‘for purely political reasons’

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday “for more political division and that’s really disappointing,” Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin...
Read more
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to pay for reopening of polling places in the South: ‘I’m a fanatic about voting’

WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger is serious about voting in 2020.The former California governor, 73, offered to fund the reopening of polling places in the Southern United...
Read more
News

Jets’ Le’Veon Bell — No problems with Adam Gase over hamstring, otherwise

WWNR -
0
One week after an apparent dispute over an injury, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell took issue with the perception that he...
Read more
News

Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany

WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
Read more
Money

John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

WWNR -
0
John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more
video
News

US Air Force reveals powerful light attack experiment

WWNR -
0
The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap