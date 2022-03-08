Virtual Celebration for West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (WVCDHH) will present a virtual premiere of its celebration of Deaf Awareness Day at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, on the WVCDHH Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WVCDHH.

The event may also be viewed at 7:00 p.m., March 9, 2022, on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel. Following these presentations, the event will be posted to the WVCDHH website, https://dhhr.wv.gov/cdhh.



Featured speakers include Governor Jim Justice; U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito; U.S. Senator Joe Manchin; WV Senator Mike Caputo; WV Delegate Laura Kimble; WVCDHH staff, board members and Chair Paul See; and Erik Essington, newly appointed WVCDHH Executive Director.



“West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day promotes awareness of West Virginia’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, Deaf culture, American Sign Language, and specialized services that are available within our state,” said Erik Essington, WVCDHH Executive Director. “We invite all West Virginians to join us for this virtual event.”



WVCDHH was established by the West Virginia Legislature in 1989 to support Deaf and Hard of Hearing West Virginia residents.