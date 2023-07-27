Virtual Town Hall Meetings to be Held on the West Virginia 2024 Substance Use Response Plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting four virtual town hall meetings to solicit feedback on development of the WV 2024 Substance Use Response Plan and highlight progress on the 2023 Plan.



Virtual meetings will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the following dates. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Wednesday, August 23, 2023Thursday, August 31, 2023 Register to join at helpandhopewv.org/odcp.



Each town hall meeting will offer breakout sessions for all eight sections of the Plan. Participants will select the session they wish to attend when they pre-register.



Residents who are unable to attend the town hall meetings may submit feedback electronically by Friday, September 15, 2023, at helpandhopewv.org/odcp.