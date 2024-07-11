VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE FOR LIV GOLF GREENBRIER

Be Part of the Excitement During the LIV Golf Greenbrier Event August 16-18 at The Old White at The Greenbrier

Volunteers Receive Exclusive Benefits and Access at Star-Studded Event; Deadline to Apply is August 4

White Sulfer Springs, WV (July 10, 2024) – The biggest names in golf are setting their sights on West Virginia as LIV Golf returns to The Old White at The Greenbrier from August 16-18. Be part of this highly anticipated tournament by volunteering and helping facilitate an unforgettable experience for players and fans. LIV Golf Greenbrier will feature elite competition and an engaging, spectator-focused environment brimming with excitement.

Volunteers must be at least 13 years of age to register for the memorable free-of-cost opportunity, which includes a LIV Golf branded golf hat, drawstring bag, tournament week badge, and more along with breakfast, lunch and snacks on workdays.

BE PART OF THE EXCITEMENT: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES FOR LIV GOLF GREENBRIER

Whether you are a seasoned golf aficionado or looking to experience the behind-the-scenes thrill of a major sporting event, your contribution will make a significant impact. Volunteer roles are filled on a first-come, first served basis and include the following:

· ADA Shuttle & Fan Services to assist fans and provide transportation for fans with disabilities.

· Marshals to manage the crowd and player movements.

· Player Shuttle Marshals Hospitality to assist with player and caddie transportation.

· Supply Distribution to assist in providing players, caddies and tournament staff with supplies.

To learn more about the LIV Golf Greenbrier volunteer program, please click here. For questions about volunteer opportunities, please email greenbriervols@par5group.com. The deadline to register is August 4 at 11:59 p.m.