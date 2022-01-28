Volunteer West Virginia Seeks Nominations

For 2022 Governor’s Service Awards

CHARLESTON, WV. – Volunteer West Virginia is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards recognize outstanding West Virginia volunteers and volunteer groups. Any individual, organization, group, family, or business in West Virginia actively engaged in voluntary service benefiting the state may be nominated. The deadline for nominations is March 25th, 2022.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share the stories of everyday heroes in the Mountain State,” said Governor Jim Justice. “If you know an outstanding individual or group who shines as a volunteer superstar, I encourage you to nominate them for these awards.”

Individuals and groups that are selected as recipients will be honored at a special award ceremony on June 16th, 2022, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The event is coordinated by Volunteer West Virginia.

More information on the Governor’s Service Awards — including categories, nomination instructions, and eligibility — can be found on the Volunteer West Virginia’s website http://www.volunteer.wv.gov/.