W.Va. Nursery and Landscape Association Registers ‘Strong Disapproval’ Of WVU’s Proposed Cutbacks to Landscape Architecture Program



Charleston, W.Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) – The West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association

(WVNLA) registered its “strong disapproval” to leaders at West Virginia University (WVU) for its

proposed elimination of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in Landscape Architecture

and the reduction of staff in Soil and Plant Sciences from 21 to 10 people.

Julie Robinson, executive director of WVNLA, wrote a letter to Peter Butler, Director of WVU’s

School of Community Development and Design, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Orr, Landscape

Architecture Program Coordinator asking them to convey the association members’ request for

reconsideration to decision makers at WVU. “WVNLA has provided significant support and

financial assistance through the years, largely because we seek to promote green industry

careers and professionalism throughout the state,” said Robinson. The association is also

circulating a petition seeking support for continuation of the Landscape Architecture and Plant

and Soil Science education and outreach programs.

The WVNLA letter cited strong industry and home state support for the WVU academic

programs. “As the state’s flagship, land-grant university, WVU should be supporting the

enrollment of in-state students, not driving them away.”

The loss of West Virginia’s only accredited Landscape Architecture program will inevitably lead

to West Virginia students leaving the state to study landscape architecture. These students are

not likely to return to West Virginia, to the detriment of in-state engineering, architecture and

landscape companies who would employ them.”

The letter continued:

“In the last ten years, WVNLA has contributed in excess of $60,000 to the Landscape

Architecture and Horticulture programs for student travel for national competitions and

horticultural tours throughout Europe; the development of a master landscape plan for the

Evansdale campus as designed by Landscape Architecture students; and a book scholarship,

among other projects.

WVNLA’s board members voted to fund these projects because they believe these programs

provide vital experiences and education for students in the Landscape Architecture and

Horticulture programs. These graduates go on to create designs which landscape and

engineering companies use to create effective, safe and attractive spaces throughout West

Virginia and beyond. These projects also provide employment opportunities.

In the last ten years, WVNLA has also provided 16 scholarships for Landscape Architecture and

Horticulture at WVU. The total of these scholarships was $65,000.

Robinson said state and federal economic statistics show the nursery and landscape industry in

the state and related employment has grown and will continue to expand through 2026. “That

is why WVNLA has been building more academic and workforce development initiatives to

support jobs and local economies,” she said.

Robinson said WVNLA’s workforce development and scholarship support in all parts of the

Mountain State are boosting the green economy and enhancing the pipeline of talented skilled

workers and entrepreneurs in nursery and landscaping. “The green economy and our youth

deserve better,” said Robinson.