Walk Across 17 States to End Chronic Loneliness Comes to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A nationwide effort to raise awareness about chronic loneliness is making its way through Southern West Virginia as advocate Lucy Rose continues a cross-country journey aimed at encouraging human connection.

Rose, founder of the Cost of Loneliness Project, is traveling through Bluefield and Harpers Ferry as part of a 51-day walk stretching from Santa Monica, California, to New York City. The campaign will take her through more than 45 communities across 17 states as she gathers stories and highlights efforts to combat chronic loneliness. [southernwvonline.com]

According to the organization, chronic loneliness affects people of all ages, backgrounds and income levels and has been linked to significant physical, mental, social and economic consequences.

“This is a public health crisis that has been neglected for far too long,” Rose said in information provided by the Cost of Loneliness Project.

The initiative, called “Walk With Me,” seeks to spark conversations about isolation while also highlighting local organizations, businesses and community groups that create opportunities for people to connect and build relationships.

Organizers say the journey is focused on listening to residents in each community and learning how loneliness affects people in different parts of the country. Participants are encouraged to join portions of the walk, share their experiences and explore ways to strengthen social connections in their own communities.

The walk is scheduled to conclude Nov. 12 in conjunction with the first National Day of Connection, a nationwide call for people to spend 12 intentional minutes connecting with someone in their lives.

Through the campaign, organizers hope to bring greater attention to the growing issue of chronic loneliness while encouraging communities to create environments where residents feel valued, supported and connected.

More information about the initiative, including walk locations and participation opportunities, is available through the Cost of Loneliness Project.