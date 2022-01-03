Warming Centers available in Beckley as Temperatures drop.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City

of Beckley will launch a Warming Center in Beckley for those who need shelter to stay warm and safe

during cold weather events.



The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United

Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, Beckley, WV. The Warming Center facility will be

available when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. With

weather predictions forecasting below freezing temperatures, the Warming Center will be open if the

temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.



The Beckley Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 p.m. on the nights at or below 15

degrees and stay open overnight until 8:00 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below

the 15-degree mark, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 p.m.



The collaborative is asking for volunteers to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal to

schedule training and available shifts. Trena can be reached at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org The shifts are

7:30 p.m. – midnight, midnight – 4:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on the designated nights that the

Warming Center is open.



Residents should also know that in addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County

Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower

Drive. They provide shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.