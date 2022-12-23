Warming Stations open in Southern WV

Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern

West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from

Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street

East, Oak Hill, WV. The Warming Center will be available between December 21, 2022 and March

31, 2023, when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. When weather predictions

forecast below freezing temperatures, the Warming Center will be open if the temperature

reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

Warm Hand from Warm Heart/ Fayette County Warming Center will accept guests beginning at

8:00 P.M. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below and stay open overnight

until 7:00 A.M. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree, the

Warming Center will open again at 8:00 P.M. the following evening.

If you have a cell phone and would like to receive text notifications of when the warming center

will be open, follow these instructions to receive text alerts.

Residents should also know that in addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. The Emergency Housing Center provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and

emergency case management.