Warner announces the release of an interactive sample ballot tool for November General Election at GoVoteWV.com

Charleston, W.Va – With the November 8th General Election less than a month away, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced today that voters can now easily access an interactive sample ballot tool online by visiting GoVoteWV.com.

The interactive sample ballot tool allows voters to review their specific ballot, practice making their selections, and print their sample ballot for later review. To access a sample ballot in the interactive tool, voters simply type in their name as it appears on their voter registration card, date of birth, and county of registration.



“The interactive sample ballot tool is a new and unique way for voters to get educated on the candidates and public questions that they will be voting on in the November 8th General Election. We want voters to have plenty of time to research the candidates and constitutional amendments so they are prepared to vote on election day,” Warner said.



As in past elections, Warner said that traditional sample ballot images will also be posted online at GoVoteWV.com near the close of voter registration on October 18th, or voters can contact their county clerk at any time to request a traditional sample ballot. October 18th is the last day for an eligible resident of West Virginia to register to vote for the General Election.



Early in-person voting begins on October 26th and runs through Saturday, November 5th. Absentee voting is currently taking place for those that are eligible. To learn more about absentee voting, being a poll worker, locating your voting precinct, and all other election administration information, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s secure elections website at GoVoteWV.com.