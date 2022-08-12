Warner asks Citizens to Volunteer now to be a Poll Worker for November 8 General Election

“The State of West Virginia is pleased to join the EAC in asking interested individuals to consider becoming a poll worker,” said Secretary Warner. “Trained poll workers are an important part of the election process. In West Virginia, poll workers are paid for their service as well as for training.”Established in 2020 by the EAC, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a day of action with the goal of encouraging potential poll workers to volunteer to work on Election Day. Some poll workers are also used for early voting in person.In West Virginia, executive committees nominate poll workers. When nominated poll workers “call off” for any reason, county clerks’ offices must appoint alternates to fill the vacancies before Election Day. Poll workers must be registered to vote.To learn more about how to sign up to be an alternate poll worker, go to https://apps.sos.wv.gov/elections/PollWorkers/Register