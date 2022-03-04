Warner releases interactive map to help voters identify new voting districts and precincts for May Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is releasing an easy-to-use online map providing voters with a statewide view of the new county magisterial and precinct districts ahead of the May 10th Primary Election. The WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts is enabled with the use of GIS technology and is a result of collaboration between the state’s 55 counties, their GIS mapping offices and vendors, and the WVU GIS Technical Center.



As county election officials continue updating hundreds of thousands of voter records statewide that resulted from the 2021 legislative redistricting process, it is important to provide voters with an alternative to identifying their new districts before they receive an updated voter registration card in the mail from their county clerk.

“We want to keep voters engaged in the outcome of the redistricting process,” Warner said. “This interactive map is a foundational tool for voters to find their voting precinct, Magisterial District, House of Delegates District, State Senate District and their Congressional District.

As the election approaches, sample ballots for each precinct will also be available online.” According to Warner, voters simply enter their home address in the website search bar and their district and precinct information will appear on the screen. Warner emphasizes that this convenient lookup tool is not an official source of information for voters’ precinct and voting district information. In the weeks leading up to the May Primary, county clerks will mail an updated registration card to each voter whose voting location changed due to redistricting.



If a voter does not receive an updated voter registration card, their polling place remains the same as the past election. County Clerks are currently processing voters into their new precinct locations in the Statewide Voter Registration System (SVRS) for official election records, preparations, and poll book creation. The WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts can be found at the following website: www.mapwv.gov/vote/ or by visiting GoVoteWV.com. Eligible but unregistered citizens can register to vote 24-hours a day at GoVoteWV.com.