Warner Reminds Voters of Election Deadlines

Charleston, W.Va – The November 8th General Election is quickly approaching, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds registered voters of important election deadlines. In-person early voting began on Wednesday, October 26th. All 55 counties have at least one early voting location, and several counties have two or more. Voters can find a list and an interactive map of early voting locations, as well as sample ballots, at GoVoteWV.com.



Early voting is available Saturday, October 29th, as well as all week from Monday, October 31st until Saturday, November 5th. There is no voting on Sundays. Weekday early voting hours are during business hours of each county, which can be found online at GoVoteWV.com, and weekend hours are from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.



The deadline for eligible voters to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot is November 2nd. Absentee applications must be received by the county clerk by the close of business on November 2nd. To view the eligibility requirements to vote absentee, visit GoVoteWV.com.



For voters who qualify for an emergency absentee ballot, the application period runs from November 1st until noon on Election Day, November 8th. Eligibility requirements for an emergency absentee ballot are different than an absentee-by-mail ballot, and each county adopts different policies for emergency absentee voters.



Voters are encouraged to call their county clerk to check the local policies before applying. State law requires an absentee ballot to be postmarked on or before November 8th, or hand delivered to the county clerk’s office by the close of business on November 7th, in order to be counted. Military and overseas voters’ ballots are accepted until the start of canvass on November 14th regardless of postmark.



“There is plenty of time and opportunity for voters to participate in this election,” Warner said. “We encourage voters to make a plan and educate themselves on the candidates and ballot issues before they vote. All of that information can be found at GoVoteWV.com.



“Voters are also reminded that they can review campaign finance reports for all statewide, legislative, and judicial candidates, as well as political committees, electioneering communications, and independent expenditures reports, which are available online at cfrs.wvsos.gov.



County and local candidates file with the county clerk or the municipality, and the reports are available upon request. The last campaign finance report before the 2022 General Election is due by midnight tonight, Friday, October 28th.