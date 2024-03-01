Warner says that WV’s May 14 Primary Election will include a total of 1,789 federal, state, and county candidates

Charleston, W. Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has confirmed that a total of 1,789 candidates registered with his office and the county clerks’ offices throughout the state to participate in West Virginia’s Primary Election scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 14th.January 27 was the last day for an individual to file as a candidate for the Republican and Democratic Party nominations. February 13 was the last day to withdraw and for executive committees to appoint candidates for the Primary to positions where no candidate filed. February 28 was the last day for executive committees to appoint candidates for the General Election due to no candidate filing.A total of 504 national, congressional, statewide, and judicial candidates (other than magistrate), and the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Board filed with the WV Secretary of State’s Office. That list of candidates can be found HERE.In addition, a total of 1,285 county-level candidates filed to run in the Primary Election with their local county clerk. Those positions include the offices of county commission, sheriff, assessor, magistrate, board of education, and surveyor. In addition, some municipal elections will be also held concurrently with the statewide elections administered by the counties. Lists of those candidates are maintained by each county clerk. Board of education and judicial candidates run in non-partisan elections. Except for a circuit judge who does not receive at least 30 percent of the vote, non-partisan candidates will be elected in the Primary Election. Following an amendment to the law last year, and for the first time in West Virginia history, circuit judge candidates who do not receive at least 30 percent of the vote will run in a runoff election in the General Election. That runoff will be between the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes in the Primary Election.”Candidates for public office offer themselves to the voters to fill very important federal, state, county, and local positions,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “I congratulate all of the candidates seeking to serve the public and I thank them for their personal and professional commitments to participate in our election process.”Warner said that his office works with all 55 county clerks to ensure that the election process is fair, safe, and transparent. Warner said that his office has and will continue to aggressively pursue and investigate claims of fraud. Voter confidence in the integrity of West Virginia’s election process is critical to ensuring an effective government.Candidates and political action committees have been provided with the updated 2024 Running for Office Guide that outlines the roles and responsibilities of candidates, committees, county clerks, and the Secretary of State’s Office. The Guide is not a replacement for the West Virginia Code but provides a convenient summary of the provisions.West Virginia offers registered voters more ways to cast a ballot than any other state in the Nation, including through technology available to deployed military, overseas citizens, voters living with certain disabilities, and first responders called away for emergency services on the eve of an election.To learn more about the upcoming May 14 Primary Election, including voter registration and other deadlines, visit the WV Secretary of State’s secure elections landing page at GoVoteWV.com.