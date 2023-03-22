Warner seeking public input to name AI chatbot designed to aid entrepreneurs and business owners

Charleston, W.Va – On Monday, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announced that the office is asking the general public to participate in selecting the name for the new artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that will make it even easier to open a new business in West Virginia. Warner said that his Business & Licensing staff has been working for more than a year to develop the virtual assistant. This virtual assistant is an easily accessible and advanced customer service tool that helps answer questions about forming or starting a new company in West Virginia. The WVSOS staff worked in close collaboration with IBM’s Watson team on product design, programming, and launch. Though initially limited in scope to LLC formation, Warner said that his office is already planning to expand the capabilities of the virtual assistant to include all of the functions available in the Secretary of State’s Office. The virtual assistant is designed to provide current, accurate, and relevant information to assist entrepreneurs, business owners, and customers of the WVSOS Business & Licensing Division at whatever time is convenient for the user. “The virtual assistant will become an integral part of our office’s efforts to enhance and expand our customer service capabilities,” Warner said. “But we first need to name our virtual assistant. That’s where we are asking for the public’s help.”