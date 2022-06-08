Warner Shares WV National Guard’s Initiative to Fill Job Vacancies

A Message FromWV Secretary of State Mac Warner:To All West Virginia EmployersDear West Virginia Business Owners,There are thousands of job openings with career opportunities now available throughout the state and I want to introduce a way to help fill many of those vacancies.The WV National Guard has recently launched a new website to help educate West Virginia employers on the process and benefits of hiring a member of the National Guard. I want to encourage you to visit this website to learn more about this great opportunity: https://www.casy4vets.org/WVNationalGuard/index.htmlOur National Guard wants to connect employers looking for dedicated employees with Guard members looking for career opportunities or better employment. Currently, there are more than 6,000 service members serving in the WV National Guard.If you have an opening, let the WV National Guard Employment Network help you fill that vacancy. National Guard members are (1) drug tested at least annually, (2) most have a secret security clearance, and (3) trained and proficient in adapting to just about any work environment.The WV National Guard’s Employment Network is a great resource for military job seekers and employers alike. Once you click on the link above to learn more about this opportunity, you can register your business by clicking on the box that reads: “Employers Click Here“.For more information, you can also contact Colonel Mark Merritt, Director of Human Resources at the WV National Guard, by email at mark.a.merritt.mil@army.mil or by phone at (304) 561-6614.Thanks for your consideration,