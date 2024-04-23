Warner to present Raleigh and Mingo County schools with Jennings Randolph Award on Tuesday

Charleston, W.Va – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is set to visit three high schools receiving the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement in Raleigh and Mingo County on Tuesday, April 23. To qualify for the prestigious recognition, a high school must register to vote at least 85% of their senior class. Only 29 schools in the state will receive this Award for the 2023-2024 school year.Secretary Warner’s schedule for Tuesday is as follows. The media are invited to attend any of the following presentations:8:40 AM – Independence High School in Raleigh County10:00 AM – Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County1:00 PM – Mingo Central High School in Mingo CountyThe county clerk’s office, local elected officials and legislators representing each school have been invited to attend their presentation if available. Started by our Office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award commemorates West Virginia’s late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.Secretary Warner will also recognize Honorary Secretary of State students from each school who were recommended by their principal for the special designation for leading the voter registration effort at their school. Each year, Warner hosts Honorary Secretaries of State for a day at the State Capitol during the legislative session to be recognized by the Legislature.