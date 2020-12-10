36.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10:12pm

Warnock compared America to communist Cuba, said Fidel Castro had ‘complex’ legacy in resurfaced video

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Rev. Raphael Warnock, whose Senate runoff race in Georgia will help decide which party controls Congress’ upper chamber next year, is again facing criticism over controversial past comments.

In a resurfaced video of a speech he made shortly after the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 2016, he compared political prisoners in Cuba to Black Americans who are unfairly treated under the U.S. criminal justice system.

“If some people get slapped on the hand for the same crime, and others go to federal prison, then we too have our own political prisoners,” he said.

In this Nov. 15, file photo Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. Warnock and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler are in a runoff election for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

In this Nov. 15, file photo Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. Warnock and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler are in a runoff election for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

LOEFFLER AD BLITZ TARGETS WARNOCK’S ALLEGED PAST DISMISSALS OF CRITIQUES ON SOCIALISM

He said Americans could be considered political prisoners if “politics of race and class” factored more heavily into their incarceration than the crime they committed. And he added that Castro’s legacy was “complex, kind of like America’s legacy is complex.”

Warnock previously has faced questions about his past statements, often during sermons. He once worked at a New York City church that welcomed Castro during a visit to the UN, although his campaign said he played no role in that event.

He has mentioned South Africa’s oppressive apartheid regime when discussing Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, and been accused of sympathizing with Marxists and socialists. Meanwhile his opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, was accused by Warnock’s camp of standing with “White supremacists and QAnon conspiracy theorists” as the two campaigns step up attacks heading into the Jan. 5 runoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warnock campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Castro speech.

Warnock is vying to unseat Loeffler in one of two runoff elections for Georgia’s Senate seats.



Source link

Recent Articles

Warnock compared America to communist Cuba, said Fidel Castro had ‘complex’ legacy in resurfaced video

News WWNR -
0
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, whose Senate runoff race in Georgia will help decide which party controls Congress’ upper chamber next year, is again...
Read more

Journalists face Twitter backlash for drawing attention to Biden’s mispronunciation of HHS pick Becerra

News WWNR -
0
Several reporters faced intense backlash on social media for drawing attention to President-elect Biden's mispronunciation of his Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Xavier...
Read more

How he became one of Premier League’s best under Mourinho in 2020

News WWNR -
0
Ndombele's resurgence in 2020-21 has been one of the stories of the Premier League season as Tottenham have mounted a credible title challenge. Tottenham...
Read more

As coronavirus numbers spike, US should ‘try to keep schools open,’ Fauci says

News WWNR -
0
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert said that the U.S. should try to keep children in schools “as best we possibly can” while...
Read more

Idaho health board’s virtual coronavirus meeting derailed by protests outside members’ homes

News WWNR -
0
Idaho's Central District Health Board postponed a virtual meeting Tuesday night over "safety concerns" when demonstrators protesting proposed coronavirus restrictions gathered at Central District...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Journalists face Twitter backlash for drawing attention to Biden’s mispronunciation of HHS pick Becerra

WWNR -
0
Several reporters faced intense backlash on social media for drawing attention to President-elect Biden's mispronunciation of his Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Xavier...
Read more
News

How he became one of Premier League’s best under Mourinho in 2020

WWNR -
0
Ndombele's resurgence in 2020-21 has been one of the stories of the Premier League season as Tottenham have mounted a credible title challenge. Tottenham...
Read more
News

As coronavirus numbers spike, US should ‘try to keep schools open,’ Fauci says

WWNR -
0
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert said that the U.S. should try to keep children in schools “as best we possibly can” while...
Read more
News

Idaho health board’s virtual coronavirus meeting derailed by protests outside members’ homes

WWNR -
0
Idaho's Central District Health Board postponed a virtual meeting Tuesday night over "safety concerns" when demonstrators protesting proposed coronavirus restrictions gathered at Central District...
Read more
News

Proposed bipartisan bill could help US victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’

WWNR -
0
New proposed bipartisan legislation by a group of 10 senators could pave the way for victims of the so-called "Havana Syndrome" -- of...
Read more
News

Wynonna Judd recalls ‘breakdown’ in March that led her to address anxiety: ‘I’m a work in progress’

WWNR -
0
Wynonna Judd is opening up about a breakdown she experienced earlier this year that's propelled her on a path toward healing.The 56-year-old country...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap