Warren eyes Treasury Secretary job in potential Biden White House: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was once competing against Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination, but now she reportedly wants to join his administration if he wins the election.

Warren is eyeing the Treasury Secretary position in a potential Biden administration, according to an exclusive report from Politico on Thursday, which cited three Democratic officials who have spoken with her inner circle.

Warren plans to make her case for the position depending on the outcome of next week’s election, the publication said.

Neither the Biden campaign nor Warren’s office responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

PROGRESSIVES PUSH FOR WARREN, SANDERS IN POTENTIAL BIDEN CABINET

The role of the Treasury Secretary, currently filled by Steven Mnuchin, is to promote policies and conditions that strengthen the U.S. economy and create jobs, in addition to protecting the integrity of the financial system.

The economy is currently combating a coronavirus-induced recession that began in February, which triggered the loss of 22 million jobs – slightly more than half of which have been recovered.

If Warren were to become a top contender for the spot, it could spark backlash on Wall Street, according to some critics.

Warren is a progressive and a staunch consumer advocate who centered her campaign around fighting corporate greed.

During her run for the presidency, she unveiled a multitude of proposals that took aim at some of the country’s largest companies – including Amazon and Google – as she championed working-class Americans.

She proposed policies to hike taxes on the richest Americans, including a wealth tax that aimed to break up concentrated fortunes.

She also spearheaded the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which came to fruition under the Obama administration.



