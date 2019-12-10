55.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 2:17am

Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall event in West Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Union members throughout the U.S. are worried about losing hard-won health coverage under plans by Massachusetts Senator Warren, and rival Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who have proposed doing away with private insurance.

Asked whether she would preserve the coverage negotiated by Nevada’s unionized hotel and casino workers, Warren pivoted, praising their state-of-the-art clinic but not saying how she would protect it.

“What you’ve got is something I want to see replicated all across America,” said Warren told a member of Culinary Workers Local 226 at a town hall meeting sponsored by the union Monday night in Las Vegas.

Warren was the first of three leading candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in 2020 to appear this week at town halls hosted by the 60,000-member local.

Her participation, to be followed by Sanders on Tuesday and former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, shows the significance of labor’s support to candidates vying for the party’s nomination just two months before the early-voting state of Nevada picks its choice.

Unions are so crucial to Democrats’ electoral success in Nevada that early voting for the state’s February nominating caucuses will take place in union halls.

All three of the candidates are allied with labor, but touchy questions remain for Warren and Sanders on their healthcare proposals. Both have said their plans would lead to the elimination of private healthcare, although Warren just days before her last trip to Nevada made a point of saying healthcare clinics funded under union contracts would be allowed to continue to operate under her plan.

Like many unions, the Culinary Workers have not yet endorsed a candidate among the 15 still vying for the party’s nomination, and healthcare will be key to its choice, said Geoconda Arguello-Kline, the 60,000 member local’s Secretary-Treasurer.

“One of the reasons they’re in a union is that it provides them with healthcare,” said Donna West, Democratic Party chairwoman in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

Biden, who is leading in polls in Nevada and nationally, has promised to preserve union healthcare as part of any reform.

But Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, may face tough questions on immigration stemming from that administration’s high deportation numbers.

Culinary Workers, the state’s largest union, is heavily comprised of immigrants who work in casinos, hotels and bars.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Warren woos Nevada union amid healthcare policy concerns

News WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential...
Read more

Massachusetts, New Jersey move closer to plastic bag bans

News WWNR -
0
BOSTON – Paper or plastic?Soon, shoppers in Massachusetts and New Jersey may not have a choice.Both states' legislatures have been moving closer to banning...
Read more

Patriots say video crew filmed sideline during Bengals-Browns game

News WWNR -
0
The New England Patriots acknowledged that their production crew inappropriately filmed the field and sideline during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns...
Read more

Sen. Rand Paul reacts to bombshell Afghanistan report, says service members ‘deserve better’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., responded Monday to a Washington Post report that top U.S. officials painted an optimistic public picture of the war...
Read more

Varney slams Warren after financial records released: You ‘want to abolish the system that made you rich’

News WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Monday after recently released financial records revealed she made $1.9 million from private legal work stretching...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Massachusetts, New Jersey move closer to plastic bag bans

WWNR -
0
BOSTON – Paper or plastic?Soon, shoppers in Massachusetts and New Jersey may not have a choice.Both states' legislatures have been moving closer to banning...
Read more
News

Patriots say video crew filmed sideline during Bengals-Browns game

WWNR -
0
The New England Patriots acknowledged that their production crew inappropriately filmed the field and sideline during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns...
Read more
News

Sen. Rand Paul reacts to bombshell Afghanistan report, says service members ‘deserve better’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., responded Monday to a Washington Post report that top U.S. officials painted an optimistic public picture of the war...
Read more
News

Varney slams Warren after financial records released: You ‘want to abolish the system that made you rich’

WWNR -
0
Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Monday after recently released financial records revealed she made $1.9 million from private legal work stretching...
Read more
News

Gohmert tears into Nadler over Dems’ treatment of counsel: ‘How much money do you have to give?’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Louie Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, infuriated Chairman Jerrold Nadler during Monday's impeachment hearing into President Trump, after he appeared to suggest a counsel for...
Read more
News

US government repeatedly misled Americans on war in Afghanistan as top officials vented in private, report says

WWNR -
0
The U.S. government’s claims of progress in the war in Afghanistan over the last 18 years came as top officials in private were...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap