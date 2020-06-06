74.5 F
Saturday, June 6, 2020

Warriors’ Steve Kerr says Trump is ‘drawing the battle lines for the election’ amid George Floyd protests

By WWNR
Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr took aim at President Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests on Friday saying that he’s “drawing the battle lines for the election.”

Kerr told NBC Sports that Trump has presented himself as the “law and order president” amid the recent protests and demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died on May 25 while in police custody.

SAINTS PLAYERS PRAISE DREW BREES FOR RESPONSE TO TRUMP’S CRITICISM: ‘APOLOGY IS A FORM OF TRUE LEADERSHIP’ 

“Trump is drawing the battle lines for the election,” Kerr said. “He’s now just paving the way for, ‘I’m the law and order president, and you’ve got to vote for me unless you want the chaos to ensue.’ Which is ironic because chaos has ensued under his own administration.”

He continued: “This is the beginning of what’s going to be a chaotic campaign. Trump, as he’s been doing for not only his presidency, but for much of his adult life, he’s just trying to divide people and stir up the pot. And as I said, he’s drawing the lines and trying to bring his supporters to the side.”

Kerr has always been an outspoken critic of Trump but his criticisms have been elevated amid the controversies surrounding Floyd’s death.

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR PRAISES ‘YOUNGER GENERATION’ AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS: ‘THE HOPE THAT WE ALL NEED’

On Monday, he took aim at President Trump when he tweeted a photo of him holding a Bible and wrote: “I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything.”

Kerr also tweeted: “Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go…,” sharing a YouTube video from 2019 when Trump was asked what his favorite Bible verse was.

Kerr told NBC Sports Friday that he hopes for a change in leadership come November.

“This is how it works in politics, it’s just unfortunate that this is how people in power can think because we would like to,” Kerr said. “Or at least hope to believe that we would have people who are in it for the right reasons, trying to actually lead us in a positive direction, but that hasn’t been the case.”



