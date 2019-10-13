68.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 13, 2019 3:48pm

Washington Nationals OF Adam Eaton says ‘Seinfeld’ key to big hit

By WWNR
NewsSports



“Seinfeld” character George Costanza might have once worked for the New York Yankees, but on Saturday he was helping out Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton.

Eaton plated two crucial insurance runs in the eighth inning thanks to the help of the fictional character who once described himself as “lord of the idiots.”

With the Nats holding on to a 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, Eaton faced starter Adam Wainwright. Eaton had gone 0-for-3 with a strikeout to that point, and stepped to the plate with runners at first and second. He explained his thought process in the batter’s box.

“Everything I was thinking, they did the opposite,” Eaton said. “So I was thinking 3-2 [count] should be a heater here and I’m like, well, that’s the opposite, so I should George Costanza it and just go ahead and said breaking ball, and that’s what happened.”

In a 1994 episode of “Seinfeld” called “The Opposite” the hard-luck Costanza implements the advice of Jerry, who suggested, “if every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.”

For one night, the same held true for Eaton. He hit a two-run double to put the Nats up 3-0, and Washington held on for a 3-1 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

“George was right and I happened to be right,” Eaton said.

The series heads to Washington for Game 3 on Monday night.



Source link

Recent Articles

Washington Nationals OF Adam Eaton says ‘Seinfeld’ key to big hit

News WWNR -
0
"Seinfeld" character George Costanza might have once worked for the New York Yankees, but on Saturday he was helping out Washington Nationals outfielder...
Read more

Louisiana’s Democratic governor will face run-off election against Republican

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote...
Read more

Simone Biles sets medals record at gymnastics worlds

News WWNR -
0
STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the record for medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam and...
Read more

The Angle: Kamala's big con

News WWNR -
0
California Sen. Kamala Harris pushes to end private health insurance, faces blowback on 'Medicare for All' platform. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a...
Read more

Republicans accuse Cummings of violating bipartisan agreement with ‘abusive’ DHS subpoenas

News WWNR -
0
Republican leaders claim that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is violating an agreement between their parties after the Democrat subpoenaed two...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Louisiana’s Democratic governor will face run-off election against Republican

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote...
Read more
News

Simone Biles sets medals record at gymnastics worlds

WWNR -
0
STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the record for medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam and...
Read more
video
News

The Angle: Kamala's big con

WWNR -
0
California Sen. Kamala Harris pushes to end private health insurance, faces blowback on 'Medicare for All' platform. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a...
Read more
News

Republicans accuse Cummings of violating bipartisan agreement with ‘abusive’ DHS subpoenas

WWNR -
0
Republican leaders claim that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is violating an agreement between their parties after the Democrat subpoenaed two...
Read more
News

Panthers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 13, 2019

WWNR -
0
Read more
News

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap