35.4 F
Beckley
Friday, December 6, 2019 10:34am

Washington Post blasted over column urging journalists to ‘reach the undecided’ on impeachment

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Washington Post is taking heat over a column urging journalists to “reach the undecided” in the country who have yet to be swayed on the topic of impeachment.

In a piece titled, “Wall-to-wall impeachment coverage is not changing any minds. Here’s how journalists can reach the undecided,” Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan argued Thursday that “not much has changed” during the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump in recent weeks despite all the media attention it has received.

“So, is the media coverage pointless? Are journalists merely shouting into the void?” Sullivan asked.

She later cited Columbia University journalism professor Bill Grueskin, who suggested that journalists have a “movie-trailer approach” to impeachment coverage.

“Studios spend a $1 million or more on a trailer, because they know it’s essential to boil down the essentials of the film — explaining but not giving away the plot, providing a quick but intense insight into the characters, setting the scene with vivid imagery — to entice people to come back to the theatre a month later for the full movie,” Grueskin told Sullivan, later noting that most people “would be open to a targeted, well-informed ‘trailer’ approach that is cogently told” instead of watching seven straight hours of impeachment hearings.

Sullivan then mocked journalists’ fixation with the word “partisan,” insisting the word “lets them off the hook” as they claim they “‘aren’t taking sides.'”

WHITE HOUSE ACCUSES NY TIMES OF ‘BIAS,’ SLAMS IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE ON WEBSITE

A Washington Post columnist gave advice for journalists covering impeachment hearings, including this week's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, seen here. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Montage)

A Washington Post columnist gave advice for journalists covering impeachment hearings, including this week’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, seen here. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Montage)

“It soothes journalists’ angst about not being perceived as inoffensively neutral,” Sullivan explained. “It’s too easy, and too often an easy coverup for, yes, epistemological nihilism: The notion that there are no facts, so let’s not bother to try establishing them.”

She continued, “But here’s the thing: There are facts. There is truth. We do live in a country that abides by laws and a Constitution, and nobody ought to be above them. Despite the hardened positions, some members of the public are still uncertain. Some are persuadable, and yes, it matters. Maybe, just maybe, it’s the job of American journalism in this moment to get serious about trying to reach these citizens.”

WARREN TEARS INTO BLOOMBERG DURING HER APPEARANCE ON BLOOMBERG TV

The column quickly was slammed by critics.

“Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan has offered a perfect example of how the pompous Post sees itself. It exists to provide enlightenment to the masses, and the masses are supposed to respond and give liberals victory at the polls, both at election time and when the media pollsters work the phones. It is their job to destroy Trump’s ‘darkness’ that’s allegedly killing democracy,” NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham wrote.

The Post was also blasted on social media, including by Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“‘Journalists’ apparently need to do a better job of being Democratic hack surrogates, according to this gross take,” Zeldin reacted.





Source link

Recent Articles

Bloomberg on his 2020 Dem rivals: ‘Trump would just eat them up’

News WWNR -
0
As he takes aim at President Trump, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is also taking some jabs at his rivals for...
Read more

Colin Kaepernick workout controversy ‘unfortunate,’ New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch says

News WWNR -
0
New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch appeared befuddled over the way Colin Kaepernick’s workout unfolded last month and hoped that the league would provide updates...
Read more

New dawn for boxing as Ruiz, Joshua set for Saudi rematch

News WWNR -
0
FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, Mexican American Andy...
Read more

Gregg Jarrett: Reports downplaying Horowitz, Durham reports on Russia probe are ‘multiple hearsay,’ ‘unreliable’

News WWNR -
0
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett dismissed reports downplaying Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's forthcoming report on potential FBI and DOJ surveillance...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: Pelosi deployed meaningless ‘cliches’ to defend Democrats’ ‘somber approach’ to impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's continued support for impeaching President Trump has been a political disaster for her party, to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bloomberg on his 2020 Dem rivals: ‘Trump would just eat them up’

WWNR -
0
As he takes aim at President Trump, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is also taking some jabs at his rivals for...
Read more
News

Colin Kaepernick workout controversy ‘unfortunate,’ New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch says

WWNR -
0
New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch appeared befuddled over the way Colin Kaepernick’s workout unfolded last month and hoped that the league would provide updates...
Read more
News

New dawn for boxing as Ruiz, Joshua set for Saudi rematch

WWNR -
0
FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, Mexican American Andy...
Read more
News

Gregg Jarrett: Reports downplaying Horowitz, Durham reports on Russia probe are ‘multiple hearsay,’ ‘unreliable’

WWNR -
0
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett dismissed reports downplaying Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's forthcoming report on potential FBI and DOJ surveillance...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Pelosi deployed meaningless ‘cliches’ to defend Democrats’ ‘somber approach’ to impeachment

WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's continued support for impeaching President Trump has been a political disaster for her party, to...
Read more
News

Michael Pineda, Twins reach agreement on $20M, 2-year deal

WWNR -
0
Right-hander Michael Pineda is returning to the Minnesota Twins, as the sides have reached an agreement on a two-year, $20 million contract, sources...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap