Washington Post, CNN journos under fire after Trump impeachment for celebrating ‘Impeachmas’

Several Washington Post reporters were under fire late Wednesday night for celebrating “Impeachmas” following the impeachment of President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued to insist that the impeachment — just the third in U.S. history — was a “solemn” occasion for the nation but that did not appear to be the case for the group of WaPo journalists, who were seen in an online post marking the historic night with drinks.

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” WaPo Congress reporter and CNN political analyst Rachael Bade remarked in the post, in which she was seen with colleagues Paul Kane, Mike DeBonis, as well as Seung Min Kim and Karoun Demirjian, who also are CNN analysts.

Bade deleted the tweet roughly an hour after it was posted.

CNN PANEL SHOWERS PELOSI WITH PRAISE AFTER IMPEACHMENT VOTES: ‘PITCH PERFECT’

A screen capture shows Rachael Bade's "Impeachmas" celebration post, which has since been deleted.

However, before it was taken down, the tweet sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media.

“Washington Post reporter and CNN political analyst Rachel [sic] Bade celebrates Impeachmas, which isn’t a horrible look for both news organizations or anything…,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha reacted.

“Record. Levels. Of. Journalisming,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped. Other criticisms followed.

Trump 2020 Campaign manager Brad Parscale also blasted the WaPo journalists.

“Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action! What a joke,” Parscale wrote. “Media needs to stop acting like they are “impartial.”

Bade attempted to explain her now-deleted tweet, claiming that it was “misinterpreted by some.”

“I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind,” Bade wrote. “To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”

Bade did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.





